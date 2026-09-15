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English NewsCitiesDelhi Hostel Plan: Govt To Build Accommodation For 10,000 Male, Female Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi Hostel Plan: Govt To Build Accommodation For 10,000 Male, Female Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced plans to build hostels for 10,000 students, offering safe, affordable accommodation to male and female students. The move follows the Satya Niketan hostel collapse.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

The Delhi government has decided to construct hostels for 10,000 students, offering safe, secure and affordable accommodation to both male and female students, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Any student enrolled in a university or college in Delhi will be eligible to avail of the facilities, according to Gupta. The initiative is aimed at easing accommodation-related concerns for students studying in the national capital.

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Delhi Govt Identifies Sites, Begins Hostel Policy Draft

Gupta said the administration has started working with departments and agencies capable of executing the project. Suitable locations have been identified, while a comprehensive policy is being drafted after considering students’ day-to-day requirements.

“We have held meetings with the relevant departments capable of constructing hostels, identified suitable locations, and initiated the drafting of a policy. We have carefully considered the students' needs and the amenities required within these hostels,” she said.

The chief minister said the government would ensure that the proposed hostels provide the necessary facilities for students and offer a secure living environment.

‘Parents Can Leave Their Children With Complete Peace Of Mind’

Reassuring families about the safety and living standards of students, Gupta said the initiative would help reduce the logistical and financial concerns associated with finding accommodation in Delhi.

“I assure you that we will build hostels where parents from across the country can leave their children with complete peace of mind, and where students, freed from worries about food or accommodation, can focus entirely on pursuing their dreams,” Gupta said.

Delhi Hostel Plan Comes After Satya Niketan Collapse

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the September 6 Satya Niketan tragedy, when a five-storey building being used as a private boys’ hostel collapsed in the student-dominated locality near Delhi University’s South Campus.

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Seven people, including five students and two labourers, were killed in the collapse. The building, located opposite Sri Venkateswara College, was being used to accommodate students.

The incident raised concerns over the safety and living conditions of private accommodation used by students in the capital.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS Hostel Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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