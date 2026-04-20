Delhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Retired RBI official found murdered at home in Delhi.

Family suspects neighbor, alleging valuables were targeted.

Wife claims neighbor was with husband before incident.

Police investigating the targeted killing and rising crime.

A retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official was brutally murdered at his residence in central Delhi’s Panchkuian area, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the national capital.

The deceased, identified as Madho Ram, had retired from the RBI around two years ago. According to the family, he was alone at home when the incident took place. His throat was slit in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Family Blames Neighbour

Family members have alleged that a neighbour, who lives behind their house, is responsible for the killing. The victim’s wife, Usha, said she had stepped out to attend a function in Seemapuri and had last seen her husband in the company of the suspected individual.

“I was taking money from my husband before leaving, and that man was sitting with him. As I left, he even asked me for water. I had no idea that he would attack my husband after I stepped out,” she said.

Usha further claimed that the accused appeared to be eyeing valuables, including a gold chain, ring and cash. “If he wanted anything, he could have simply asked. My husband would have given it. Instead, he killed him,” she added, demanding justice.

Man Was Lying In Pool Of Blood

The victim’s younger daughter, Shivani, said she was on the ground floor when a neighbour alerted her. “I ran upstairs and found my father lying in a pool of blood. He was unconscious, and blood was coming from his neck. I couldn’t bear the sight,” she said.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

The incident has once again spotlighted rising crime in Delhi, with residents questioning the safety of citizens in the capital.