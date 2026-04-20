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HomeCitiesDelhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role

Delhi Horror: Retired RBI Officer Found Murdered At Home, Family Alleges Neighbour’s Role

The incident took place when the victim's wife had stepped out to attend a function in Seemapuri. She last saw her husband in the company of the suspected individual.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Retired RBI official found murdered at home in Delhi.
  • Family suspects neighbor, alleging valuables were targeted.
  • Wife claims neighbor was with husband before incident.
  • Police investigating the targeted killing and rising crime.

A retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official was brutally murdered at his residence in central Delhi’s Panchkuian area, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the national capital.

The deceased, identified as Madho Ram, had retired from the RBI around two years ago. According to the family, he was alone at home when the incident took place. His throat was slit in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Family Blames Neighbour

Family members have alleged that a neighbour, who lives behind their house, is responsible for the killing. The victim’s wife, Usha, said she had stepped out to attend a function in Seemapuri and had last seen her husband in the company of the suspected individual.

“I was taking money from my husband before leaving, and that man was sitting with him. As I left, he even asked me for water. I had no idea that he would attack my husband after I stepped out,” she said.

Usha further claimed that the accused appeared to be eyeing valuables, including a gold chain, ring and cash. “If he wanted anything, he could have simply asked. My husband would have given it. Instead, he killed him,” she added, demanding justice.

Man Was Lying In Pool Of Blood

The victim’s younger daughter, Shivani, said she was on the ground floor when a neighbour alerted her. “I ran upstairs and found my father lying in a pool of blood. He was unconscious, and blood was coming from his neck. I couldn’t bear the sight,” she said.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and have launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

The incident has once again spotlighted rising crime in Delhi, with residents questioning the safety of citizens in the capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the murder in Panchkuian?

The victim was Madho Ram, a retired official from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) who had retired about two years prior to the incident.

What was the cause of death?

The victim's throat was slit in what appears to be a targeted attack. He was found lying in a pool of blood.

Who is suspected of committing the murder?

The victim's family has blamed a neighbour who lives behind their house. The wife last saw the victim with this neighbour.

What are the police doing about the incident?

The police have launched an investigation, sent the body for post-mortem, and are working to identify and apprehend the accused.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Murder Delhi Crime Panchkuian
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