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English NewsCitiesDelhi High Court Denies Bail To Athar Khan In UAPA Case Linked To 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy

Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Athar Khan In UAPA Case Linked To 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy

A Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Madhu Jain upheld the trial court's January 29 order refusing him bail.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Athar Khan denied bail for 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
  • He is accused of organizing protests, delivering inflammatory speeches.
  • Khan allegedly coordinated CCTV destruction during widespread February 2020 violence.
  • The riots against CAA/NRC left 53 dead, over 700 injured.

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Athar Khan in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

Observing that the accused was not entitled to bail, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain dismissed Athar's appeal challenging the trial court's January 29 order that denied him relief in the case.

Athar, a former call centre employee, is accused of being one of the main organisers of the protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches there.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Athar allegedly participated in secret meetings, in which he said that the "time has come to burn Delhi" and coordinated the destruction of CCTV cameras.

Khan was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Delhi High Court's recent decision regarding Athar Khan?

The Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Athar Khan in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA. This decision upheld the trial court's order that had previously denied him relief.

What are the specific accusations against Athar Khan in the Delhi riots case?

Athar Khan is accused of being a main organizer of the Chand Bagh protest and delivering inflammatory speeches. He allegedly participated in secret meetings, stating

Under what law is Athar Khan booked?

Athar Khan has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is considered one of the

What was the background of the February 2020 Delhi riots?

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The riots resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court UAPA Delhi Riots Case 2020
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