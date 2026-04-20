Delhi High Court Advocate Jumps From Hotel Building In CP, Dies

A 26-year-old advocate practising at the Delhi High Court died after allegedly jumping from the 15th floor of a hotel in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Sunday.

The incident was reported from The Royal Plaza, where the deceased, identified as Rajesh Singh, had checked in a day earlier. According to police, information about the incident was received at around 9:15 AM on April 19, following which a team from Delhi Police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Advocate Jumped From 15th Floor

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Rajesh Singh, a resident of Mahavir Enclave and son of Gopal Singh, had checked into the hotel at around 6:30 PM on April 18. He allegedly jumped from the 15th floor under unclear circumstances.

He was immediately rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police said the crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the hotel premises has also been examined as part of the probe.

According to statements from family members, no foul play is suspected in the incident. Police said further proceedings are being carried out under relevant legal provisions.