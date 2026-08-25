No, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh stated there is no need to panic. He assured that hospitals have adequate beds and doctors available.
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Delhi H1N1 Cases: 2,308 Infections Reported; Health Minister Says ‘Everything Is Under Control’
Speaking after the Health Department meeting, Singh said the meeting was held to assess the situation in the national capital.
- Delhi Health Minister assures no H1N1 panic situation.
- Delhi reported 2,308 H1N1 cases; CM reviews situation.
- Hospitals have beds, doctors; masks, social distancing advised.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a need to panic about the H1N1 situation in Delhi?
How many H1N1 cases have been reported in Delhi?
Delhi has reported 2,308 H1N1 cases. There are also around 600-625 cases of other influenza variants, totaling about 3,000 A+B cases.
What precautions is the Delhi government advising citizens to take?
The Delhi government is advising people to maintain social distancing and wear masks. This guidance follows an advisory issued by the Government of India.
Are hospitals in Delhi equipped to handle H1N1 cases?
Yes, Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that hospitals have adequate facilities, including beds and doctors. H1N1 isolation wards have also been established.
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