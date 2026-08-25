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English NewsCitiesDelhi H1N1 Cases: 2,308 Infections Reported; Health Minister Says ‘Everything Is Under Control’

Delhi H1N1 Cases: 2,308 Infections Reported; Health Minister Says ‘Everything Is Under Control’

Speaking after the Health Department meeting, Singh said the meeting was held to assess the situation in the national capital.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Health Minister assures no H1N1 panic situation.
  • Delhi reported 2,308 H1N1 cases; CM reviews situation.
  • Hospitals have beds, doctors; masks, social distancing advised.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday said there was no need for panic over the H1N1 situation in the national capital, asserting that hospitals had adequate beds and doctors available.

Singh's remarks came after a meeting of the Health Department to assess the situation in Delhi and ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's emergency review meeting on H1N1 cases. Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza A+B cases, including 2,308 H1N1 infections.

‘No Need To Panic’, Says Pankaj Singh

Speaking after the Health Department meeting, Singh said the meeting was held to assess the situation in the national capital.

"Today, we held a meeting of the Health Department to assess the situation in Delhi," he said.

Addressing concerns over H1N1, Singh said, "I would like to tell everyone that there is no need to panic about H1N1."

He said hospitals had adequate facilities, including beds and doctors.

"Everything is fine in the hospitals. Beds are available and doctors are available," Singh said.

According to the minister, around 3,000 patients have been reported with H1N1 A+B and are recovering after treatment. He added that dengue patients were also recovering and returning home.

Delhi Records 2,308 H1N1 Cases

Singh said Delhi had recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases, while cases involving other variants stood at around 600 to 625.

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He also said 2,200 dengue cases had been detected in the capital as of Monday.

Government Advises Masks, Social Distancing

Singh said the Delhi government was following the advisory issued by the Government of India and passing on the same guidance to people.

"Following the advisory issued by the Government of India, we are advising people to maintain social distancing and wear masks," he said.

The minister also said the government remained alert and that work was being carried out to address the situation.

"The government is alert and work is being done," he said.

CM Rekha Gupta Calls Emergency Review Meeting

Speaking about the emergency meeting called by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Singh said it was a review meeting focused on the health situation.

"The Chief Minister has called a review meeting. We are all concerned about the health of the people. I assure the people of Delhi that there is no problem anywhere and everything is under control," he said.

Earlier, Singh had said that H1N1 isolation wards had been established at hospitals across Delhi and warned that action would be taken if patients were denied beds.

"There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The minister reiterated that there was no shortage of doctors, staff or medicines and maintained that the situation remained under control.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a need to panic about the H1N1 situation in Delhi?

No, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh stated there is no need to panic. He assured that hospitals have adequate beds and doctors available.

How many H1N1 cases have been reported in Delhi?

Delhi has reported 2,308 H1N1 cases. There are also around 600-625 cases of other influenza variants, totaling about 3,000 A+B cases.

What precautions is the Delhi government advising citizens to take?

The Delhi government is advising people to maintain social distancing and wear masks. This guidance follows an advisory issued by the Government of India.

Are hospitals in Delhi equipped to handle H1N1 cases?

Yes, Health Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that hospitals have adequate facilities, including beds and doctors. H1N1 isolation wards have also been established.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swine Flu Health Minister H1N1 DELHI 2308 Infections Reported
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