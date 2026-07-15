India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Govt To Roll Out 56 Women-Only Electric Buses Across 28 Busy Routes

Delhi Govt To Roll Out 56 Women-Only Electric Buses Across 28 Busy Routes

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 06:43 PM (IST)

The Delhi government has announced a dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Network for women across the capital. A total of 56 women-only electric buses will operate on 28 of Delhi's busiest routes.

The initiative includes 30 Ladies Special buses and 26 University Ladies Special buses, aimed at benefiting working women and female students during peak travel hours.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said every woman has the right to travel safely and with dignity, adding that the dedicated bus network is a significant step towards making Delhi's public transport safer, more accessible and more empowering for women.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Govt To Roll Out 56 Women-Only Electric Buses Across 28 Busy Routes
Delhi Govt To Roll Out 56 Women-Only Electric Buses Across 28 Busy Routes
Cities
Owaisi To Hold Special Rain Prayers As Telangana Battles Monsoon Shortfall
Owaisi To Hold Special Rain Prayers As Telangana Battles Monsoon Shortfall
Cities
2 Killed In Fire At Building In Noida Sector 66; UP CM Takes Cognizance
2 Killed In Fire At Building In Noida Sector 66; UP CM Takes Cognizance
Cities
'Ram Temple Donation Theft Hurt Devotees' Faith, But Defaming Ayodhya Is Unjustified': Yogi Adityanath
'Ram Temple Donation Theft Hurt Devotees' Faith, But Defaming Ayodhya Is Unjustified': Yogi Adityanath

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget