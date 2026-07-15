Delhi Govt To Roll Out 56 Women-Only Electric Buses Across 28 Busy Routes

The Delhi government has announced a dedicated Ladies Special Electric Bus Network for women across the capital. A total of 56 women-only electric buses will operate on 28 of Delhi's busiest routes.

The initiative includes 30 Ladies Special buses and 26 University Ladies Special buses, aimed at benefiting working women and female students during peak travel hours.

Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said every woman has the right to travel safely and with dignity, adding that the dedicated bus network is a significant step towards making Delhi's public transport safer, more accessible and more empowering for women.