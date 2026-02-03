Delhi may get respite from traffic congestion as the government is examining a proposal to build a new bridge over the Yamuna River. The move is part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity in eastern parts of the city.

As per the proposal, the new link across the Yamuna river will come up near the Signature Bridge or replace the existing Old Iron Bridge, news agency PTI reported.

The proposal was placed before the Delhi government by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a recent meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). According to officials, the plan is still at an early stage and remains under discussion.

"The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi," an official told PTI.

Rising Traffic Pressure Anticipated

Officials said the move is being considered in view of expected traffic pressure due to upcoming infrastructure projects. With Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway nearing completion, congestion on the Ring Road, particularly around Sarai Kale Khan, is projected to increase.

At present, both the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway end near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. In addition, the DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also expected to open soon, officials added.

"Keeping this in view, the government is planning to propose a new bridge. The location is not finalised and is being examined. PWD will study the stretch from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to check feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicular movement," an official told PTI.

The Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, is a double-decker structure that allows vehicular traffic on its lower deck while trains operate on the upper deck.

Currently, there are around 25 bridges spanning the Yamuna River in Delhi, including both road and rail bridges.