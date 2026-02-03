Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi May Get Relief From Traffic Congestion As Govt Mulls New Bridge Over Yamuna: Check Details

Delhi May Get Relief From Traffic Congestion As Govt Mulls New Bridge Over Yamuna: Check Details

The new bridge may replace the Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, which is a double-decker structure that allows vehicular traffic on its lower deck while trains operate on the upper deck.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

Delhi may get respite from traffic congestion as the government is examining a proposal to build a new bridge over the Yamuna River. The move is part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity in eastern parts of the city.

As per the proposal, the new link across the Yamuna river will come up near the Signature Bridge or replace the existing Old Iron Bridge, news agency PTI reported.

The proposal was placed before the Delhi government by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a recent meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD). According to officials, the plan is still at an early stage and remains under discussion.

"The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi," an official told PTI.

Rising Traffic Pressure Anticipated

Officials said the move is being considered in view of expected traffic pressure due to upcoming infrastructure projects. With Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway nearing completion, congestion on the Ring Road, particularly around Sarai Kale Khan, is projected to increase.

At present, both the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway end near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. In addition, the DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also expected to open soon, officials added.

"Keeping this in view, the government is planning to propose a new bridge. The location is not finalised and is being examined. PWD will study the stretch from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to check feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicular movement," an official told PTI.

The Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, is a double-decker structure that allows vehicular traffic on its lower deck while trains operate on the upper deck.

Currently, there are around 25 bridges spanning the Yamuna River in Delhi, including both road and rail bridges.

 

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Signature Bridge Yamuna River DELHI DELHI NEWS Trans-Yamuna Board
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget