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HomeCitiesDelhi Govindpuri Fire That Killed 3 Was Planned Arson; Minor Girl Among 4 Held

Delhi Govindpuri Fire That Killed 3 Was Planned Arson; Minor Girl Among 4 Held

Police have arrested four people, including a 17-year-old girl, after a probe revealed the blaze was allegedly sparked as part of a revenge plot linked to a personal dispute.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four including brothers arrested for conspiracy, culpable homicide.

What was initially believed to be an accidental fire in Delhi's Govindpuri has turned out to be an act of arson. Police have concluded that the blaze that killed three was not accidental but was deliberately set as part of a planned conspiracy.

The fire erupted in the early hours of June 12 at a multi-storey building located in Tughlakabad Extension area. The flames rapidly spread from the ground floor to the fifth floor, engulfing the entire building.

Eight people sustained burn injuries in the incident and were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, Pankaj Pandey, his grandmother Sushila Devi and sister Sonia Kumari later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to three.

Initially, police registered a case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 106(1) (causing death negligence) of the BNS while probing the cause of the fire.

CCTV Footage Raises Suspicion

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a woman entering the building shortly before the fire broke out.

The footage prompted investigators to suspect foul play and led them to explore the possibility that the fire had been intentionally set.

ALSO READ: CCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi's Govindpuri

Minor Girl Allegedly Set Scooter On Fire

Based on technical evidence and questioning, police apprehended a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp.

During interrogation, the minor allegedly revealed that a woman identified as Sarita had provided her with petrol and matchsticks and encouraged her to set fire to a scooter belonging to a man named Deepak, who lived in the building.

According to investigators, Deepak and Sarita were involved in a financial dispute, which is believed to have triggered the conspiracy.

 

Revenge Plot Uncovered

Further questioning led police to Sarita, who allegedly disclosed that the entire plan had been orchestrated by Niranjan (33) and his brother Rajkumar (27).

Investigators believe the two brothers were seeking revenge over an old personal dispute and used the scooter as a target, unaware or indifferent to the potentially deadly consequences.

The fire subsequently spread through the building, resulting in multiple casualties and extensive damage.

ALSO READ: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant Near Kalkaji In Delhi

Serious Charges Added, Four In Custody

Following the revelations, police added stringent charges including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to murder, arson causing damage to property and house trespass by night.

The minor girl, Sarita, Niranjan and Rajkumar have all been taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officials are examining whether any other individuals were involved in planning or executing the conspiracy that led to the deadly fire.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main individuals apprehended in connection with the fire?

A minor girl, Sarita, Niranjan (33), and his brother Rajkumar (27) have been taken into custody. They are charged with various offenses including criminal conspiracy.

Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice Govindpuri DELHI NEWS
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