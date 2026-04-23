No Deliveries Between 12 And 3 pm? Delhi Gig Workers Urge Govt Action As Heatwave Intensifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR heatwave intensifies, posing risks to outdoor gig workers.

Workers face health dangers from high temperatures and humidity.

Union demands midday work pause and basic facilities for workers.

Calls for protective gear and accountability from app-based companies.

The early onset of intense summer heat in Delhi-NCR has begun to take a toll, with soaring temperatures making outdoor work increasingly difficult, especially during peak afternoon hours.

As the capital reels under sweltering conditions, concerns are mounting for lakhs of gig and platform workers who continue to work on the streets despite the risks. With the India Meteorological Department forecasting temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the situation is expected to become even more challenging.

Workers Flag Health Risks as Heat Intensifies

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has written to the Delhi government, highlighting that temperatures are already hovering between 40°C and 42°C. Combined with humidity, the “feels like” temperature is significantly higher, worsening conditions for those working outdoors.

According to the union, delivery partners, cab drivers and other app-based workers are being forced to remain on the roads for long hours without adequate rest or protection. This has sharply increased the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke, conditions that can prove life-threatening.

Demand for Midday Work Pause, Basic Facilities

In response, the union has urged the government to suspend work for gig workers between 12 pm and 3 pm, when the heat is at its peak. It argued that continuing operations during these hours poses serious health risks.

The letter also called for the creation of shaded rest areas across the city, along with access to drinking water and emergency medical facilities. The union further pressed for the swift implementation of provisions announced in the Delhi Budget, including rest facilities and Atal canteens, to offer immediate relief.

Additionally, the union emphasised the need to hold companies accountable, asking app-based platforms to provide workers with cotton clothing or protective gear suited for extreme heat. Special provisions for women workers, including safe and hygienic rest areas, sanitation facilities and emergency support, were also highlighted.

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