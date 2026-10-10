Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi on high alert for CJP protest; permission denied.

25,000 personnel deployed, 45 metro stations restricted.

Borders, hotels, social media under intense scrutiny.

CJP protests alleged voter-list manipulation by Election Commissioner.

Delhi has been placed under heightened security ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital.

Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 metro stations, while surveillance has been intensified at city borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.

The security arrangements were put in place after Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing insufficient notice and concerns over compliance with directions issued during an earlier protest. Police have stepped up checks to prevent an unauthorised gathering at Jantar Mantar and maintain law and order amid apprehensions of large-scale mobilisation.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the situation. Security personnel have been stationed at strategic locations, and mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness and emergency response mechanisms.

New Delhi District Divided Into 20 Zones

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones for closer monitoring, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners overseeing security arrangements. Special commissioners heading various police units are also monitoring developments.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said on Friday that the application seeking permission for the October 10 protest was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering. She said the prescribed notice period was at least 10 days.

Police have also cited alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration as a reason for denying permission.

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45 Metro Stations Face Entry, Exit Restrictions

The security measures include restrictions on entry and exit at 45 Delhi Metro stations, which came into effect on Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the restrictions will continue on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will also apply.

Rail services could also be affected, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reported cancelled.

Police have clarified that passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped from travelling. However, action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public order.

Border Checks, Hotel Inspections And Social Media Monitoring Intensified

Security has been tightened along Delhi’s borders, with additional surveillance and vehicle checks for those entering the city. Police are inspecting hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas, while keeping a close watch on bus terminals and other transit points.

Authorities are also monitoring social media platforms for attempts to mobilise people for the proposed protest. More than 200 content creators are reportedly under scrutiny as police examine online posts and messages linked to the planned gathering.

As a precautionary measure, liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday. Police are also making appeals through religious places, urging people to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities.

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Why Is CJP Planning A Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The proposed demonstration is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration. The allegations form part of the wider political dispute over the revision exercise.

With security restrictions affecting major transport hubs and several parts of the capital, commuters have been advised to check official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly.

Police said security personnel would remain deployed throughout Saturday to monitor crowd movement, prevent traffic obstructions and respond to any attempt to breach barricades.

(With inputs from PTI)