Friends' Late-Night Murthal Trip Turns Tragic As 3 Die In Bike Crash

Friends' Late-Night Murthal Trip Turns Tragic As 3 Die In Bike Crash



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three friends in their 20s died in a fatal bike crash while returning home from Murthal, popular for late-night eating joints, near Delhi.

The victims, riding a Bullet motorcycle, crashed into a concrete barrier around 1:30 am on the Libaspur flyover along GT Road near Swaroop Nagar in north Delhi. Police found the damaged bike against a jersey barrier and the three men lying nearby. All three were declared dead at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (27), Mohit (26), and Anurag (23), residents of Nangloi. Their bodies were taken to the government hospital in Burari, where they were pronounced dead. Police confirmed that none of them were wearing helmets.

Victims Were Riding Motorcycle At High Speed

Authorities suspect the victims were riding the motorcycle at high speed when the rider lost control and hit the barrier. The men were thrown several feet onto a section of road under construction. Part of the bike caught fire, leaving burn marks on one side. “We are checking if a fuel leak or mechanical fault played a role, but it is clear the bike was speeding,” said a police officer.

The Libaspur stretch has been under repair since the rains left parts of the road uneven, with concrete barriers, cones, and warning signs in place for months. A local resident noted that visibility on the stretch is poor at night, worsened by pollution and smog.

CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to determine if any other vehicles were involved in the collision. Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
