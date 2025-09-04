Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry

The swelling Yamuna is making life in Delhi difficult by the day. On Thursday, the rising water level of the Yamuna left the Yamuna Bank Metro Station inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational and interchange facility is available," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC posted on X).

VIDEO | Yamunanagar, Haryana: Drone visuals from Hathni Kund Barrage.



In Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/2T84Sg2ltK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2025

Several areas of Delhi-NCR remained waterlogged on Thursday morning. The Yamuna is still flowing above the danger level. The water level was 207.48 metres on Thursday morning, which was just 1.18 metres below the 1978 record.

#WATCH | Delhi | Severe waterlogging witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna river enters parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Monastery Market) pic.twitter.com/0Nhuta38dC — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Areas like Monastery Market, Kashmere Gate, Vikaspuri,Shankar Vihar, Secretariat underpass, Civil Lines, Ring Road, among others, saw severe waterlogging. The flooded streets slowed traffic to a crawl as motorists tried to negotiate knee-deep waters in many areas.

To mitigate the crisis, the Delhi PWD on Wednesday installed a 60 HP motor pump to diver the floodwaters on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road due to heavy rainfall. If rain continues on Thursday, the PWD may have to resort to similar measures in other areas as well.

Other areas of the NCR, such as Gurugram and Noida, too, saw heavy flooding. Reports of vehicle breakdowns were also received from many parts.

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes severe waterlogging across the region. Visuals show affected areas, including Netaji Subhash Marg in Gurugram.(n/1)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Xpdc1Pm2KZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also saw waterlogging and traffic on many stretches slowed to a crawl on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi's oldest and largest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, had to be shut down due to the Yamuna waters entering the facility.