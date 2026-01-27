Delhi Five-Star Hotel Booked After Woman Alleges Food Poisoning From Eating Room Service Meal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a five-star luxury hotel on Barakhamba Road after a woman alleged that she became unwell after consuming food served by the property.

Police said they received a PCR call from the 33-year-old woman, following which a case was registered under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to negligent conduct involving poisonous substances. The action was taken based on the complainant’s statement, news agency PTI reported.

The woman alleged that the food served by the hotel led to food poisoning, after which her health deteriorated. She also informed police that she was confined to her room and required immediate assistance.

A police team, including a woman sub-inspector, rushed to the hotel and went to the woman’s room on the 12th floor. As there was no response despite repeated knocking, the door was eventually opened using the hotel’s master key in the presence of staff members, according to the FIR.

The complainant was identified as a resident of Prasad Nagar in Delhi. She told police that she had checked into the hotel on January 20 and was scheduled to stay there until January 31, PTI reported.

Woman Fell Sick After Ordering Room Service Meal

According to police, on January 24, the woman ordered food via room service from one of the hotel’s in-house restaurants. Soon after consuming the meal, she began experiencing severe discomfort.

She was promptly shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors admitted her for treatment and kept her under observation, officials said.

A crime team later inspected the hotel room and seized 16 exhibits, including suspected food items and liquids. These were sealed and taken into police custody for further analysis.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the woman’s illness and what led to her food poisoning.