Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Five-Star Hotel Booked After Woman Alleges Food Poisoning From Eating Room Service Meal

Delhi Five-Star Hotel Booked After Woman Alleges Food Poisoning From Eating Room Service Meal

Delhi Police filed an FIR against a five-star hotel after a woman reported food poisoning from room service on January 24.Police seized 16 exhibits from her room for analysis, and an investigation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a five-star luxury hotel on Barakhamba Road after a woman alleged that she became unwell after consuming food served by the property.

Police said they received a PCR call from the 33-year-old woman, following which a case was registered under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to negligent conduct involving poisonous substances. The action was taken based on the complainant’s statement, news agency PTI reported.

The woman alleged that the food served by the hotel led to food poisoning, after which her health deteriorated. She also informed police that she was confined to her room and required immediate assistance.

A police team, including a woman sub-inspector, rushed to the hotel and went to the woman’s room on the 12th floor. As there was no response despite repeated knocking, the door was eventually opened using the hotel’s master key in the presence of staff members, according to the FIR.

The complainant was identified as a resident of Prasad Nagar in Delhi. She told police that she had checked into the hotel on January 20 and was scheduled to stay there until January 31, PTI reported.

Woman Fell Sick After Ordering Room Service Meal

According to police, on January 24, the woman ordered food via room service from one of the hotel’s in-house restaurants. Soon after consuming the meal, she began experiencing severe discomfort.

She was promptly shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors admitted her for treatment and kept her under observation, officials said.

A crime team later inspected the hotel room and seized 16 exhibits, including suspected food items and liquids. These were sealed and taken into police custody for further analysis.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the woman’s illness and what led to her food poisoning. 

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri Suspended, UP Govt Takes Strict Action

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri Suspended, UP Govt Takes Strict Action
Breaking News: Horrific Acid Attack on Sleeping Student in Motihari, Victim in Critical Condition
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget