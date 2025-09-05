Delhi Man Shot In Foot By Friend Handling Country-Made Pistol, One Arrested

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound after his friend allegedly fired a country-made pistol by accident while handling it inside a flat in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Krish Sharma, a resident of Jagmal Enclave in Faridabad, suffered a bullet injury to his left foot in the early hours of Friday, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was initially received from Apollo Hospital around 5.26 am about a gunshot injury patient. Sharma told doctors he had been shot in the Kalindi Kunj area. However, a local inquiry later revealed the incident took place inside a flat in Thandan Mohalla, Badarpur.

"Sharma was at the residence of an acquaintance, Rudra, when he called his friend Shubham Sharma (22), a resident of Badarpur, to join him. Shubham arrived at the flat around 2 am carrying a country-made pistol. While handling the weapon, it accidentally went off, striking Krish in the foot," a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, Shubham and another associate rushed the injured youth to Apollo Hospital in a car, the police said.

The victim has sustained an entry and exit wound in the foot and is undergoing treatment, they said.

The police said the accused, Shubham Sharma, has been apprehended. A country-made pistol with one live round used in the incident has been recovered along with the vehicle used to transport the victim to the hospital.

An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

