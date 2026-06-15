Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Delhi's Dabri, No Casualties Reported

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Short circuit caused fire, extinguished swiftly by staff.

New Delhi: More than a dozen patients were evacuated from AS Hospital in southwest Delhi's Dabri after a fire broke out in its electrical meter and panel, the Delhi Police said on Monday. No injuries were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the fire at AS Multi Kidney Hospital on Dabri-Palam Road was received at around 10.25 pm on Sunday.

Three fire tenders, a water bowser, and a breathing apparatus support vehicle were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by around 10.40 pm, a DFS official said.

An officer said that a call reporting fire was received at Sagarpur Police Station at 10.27 pm, following which around 15 police personnel and CATS ambulance teams were rushed.

"By the time the police team arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by hospital staff using fire extinguishers," the police officer said.

A preliminary inquiry indicated that a short circuit caused the fire.

According to the police, there were more than 15 patients inside the hospital when the incident occurred.

"The hospital administration swiftly shifted all patients to safe locations and ensured their safety," the officer said.

Security guards deployed rushed to the front area to assist hospital authorities and emergency responders during the incident, the officer said.

More probe into the cause of the fire is underway.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)