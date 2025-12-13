Engineer Brother, UPSC Aspirant Sibling: About Kapoor Family Members Who Died In 'Mass Suicide'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The deaths of Anuradha Kapoor and her two sons in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji have left behind a trail of unanswered questions and a portrait of a family battling silent struggles behind closed doors.

Anuradha Kapoor, 52, and her sons Ashish Kapoor, 32, and Chaitanya Kapoor, 27, were found hanging inside their rented flat on Friday afternoon, in what police suspect to be a case of mass suicide triggered by prolonged emotional and financial distress.

As investigators piece together the final days of the family, details are emerging about who they were and how their lives had narrowed into isolation after a series of personal setbacks.

An engineer, a student chasing the civil services dream

Ashish Kapoor, the elder son, was an engineer by training, police said. Despite his qualifications, he was unemployed at the time of his death. Neighbours described him as reserved, rarely seen outside the house in recent months.

His younger brother, Chaitanya Kapoor, 27, was preparing for the civil services examination. Like Ashish, he was also unemployed and largely confined to the family’s home, residents of the area said, according to PTI.

After the death of their father a few years ago, the brothers lived with their mother, Anuradha, and gradually withdrew from social life. Relatives later told police they had not been in touch with the family for several years and were unaware of the depth of their financial and emotional difficulties.

A mother at the centre of a shrinking world

Anuradha Kapoor, neighbours said, was a quiet presence in the building. The family “rarely interacted” with others, a recurring description offered by residents after the incident came to light.

Police believe the burden of running the household, combined with mounting debts and rent arrears, may have weighed heavily on her. Investigators said the family had not paid a monthly rent of ₹35,000 for nearly one-and-a-half years, leading the landlord to approach the court for possession of the flat.

Officers had earlier visited the premises in connection with the eviction process, police sources said, adding to the pressure the family was facing.

How the tragedy unfolded

The incident came to light around 2.47 pm on Friday when a police team arrived at the Kalkaji flat to execute a court order related to the property dispute. When repeated knocks went unanswered, staff used a duplicate key to enter the house.

Inside, officers found all three bodies hanging from ceiling fans. Anuradha Kapoor and Ashish were found in the drawing room, which had two ceiling fans, while Chaitanya was found hanging in one of the bedrooms, police said.

A handwritten note recovered from the spot indicated that the family had been suffering from depression. “The note suggests emotional distress faced by the family, due to which they may have taken the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.