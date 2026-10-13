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English NewsCitiesDriver Beaten To Death By Bouncers After Beer Spills On Woman At Delhi Nightclub

Driver Beaten To Death By Bouncers After Beer Spills On Woman At Delhi Nightclub

Police are examining CCTV footage after a 29-year-old driver was allegedly assaulted with sticks and glass bottles by bouncers and waiters at a Delhi nightclub.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Driver Daljeet died after Delhi nightclub staff assault.
  • Assault escalated following spilled beer; club bouncers attacked.
  • Bouncers and waiters severely injured Daljeet; he later died.
  • Police arrested some suspects, examining nightclub's CCTV footage.

A 29-year-old driver was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers and other nightclub staff in Delhi following a dispute after beer was spilled on a woman, a police source said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Saturday at a nightclub in the area under the Sarai Rohilla police station. Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, the source said.

The deceased, identified as Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, an eight-year-old son and his father.

Nightclub Staff Allegedly Assaulted Daljeet, Friends

According to the police source, Daljeet had visited the nightclub with a group of friends when one of them accidentally spilled beer on a woman. This led to an argument, following which the club's bouncers allegedly began assaulting Daljeet.

The assault allegedly continued despite the group apologising. Waiters at the nightclub also joined in, beating Daljeet and his friends with sticks and glass bottles, the source said.

When the group tried to flee, the attackers allegedly dragged them back inside and assaulted them again. Daljeet sustained the most serious injuries in the attack.

Daljeet Collapses At Home, Dies At Hospital

After the assault, Daljeet's friends took him home. However, he collapsed near the entrance of the house and was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the source said.

Police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage as part of the investigation.

Further efforts are underway to establish the involvement of those who allegedly participated in the assault and arrest the remaining suspects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the dispute at the nightclub?

The dispute began when one of Daljeet's friends accidentally spilled beer on a woman. This incident escalated into an argument with the club staff.

Who was involved in assaulting Daljeet and his friends?

The club's bouncers and waiters allegedly assaulted Daljeet and his friends. They reportedly used sticks and glass bottles during the attack.

What happened to Daljeet after the assault?

After the assault, Daljeet's friends took him home. He collapsed near his entrance and was later declared dead at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

What steps are the police taking in this case?

Police have arrested some suspects and are working to identify and apprehend others. They have also seized the nightclub's CCTV DVR for investigation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS
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