Delivery Agents Beat Delhi Man To Death With Helmets After Brawl Over Water

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 36-year-old businessman died after suffering critical head injuries in a late-night brawl near the Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi’s Connaught Place, police officials said on Tuesday. Two men have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact roles of all those involved.

The victim, identified as Shivam Gupta, was allegedly assaulted by food delivery agents following a verbal altercation in the early hours of January 3. He remained in hospital for more than two weeks before succumbing to his injuries on January 19, news agency PTI reported.

Argument Escalates Into Brutal Assault

According to police, Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, had gone to Connaught Place with a friend on January 2 to attend a party. After stepping out of a restaurant, he asked a delivery agent near E Block for some water, which led to an argument.

Police sources said the confrontation quickly turned violent. One delivery agent allegedly struck Gupta on the head with a helmet, while two of his associates, also delivery agents, punched and kicked him repeatedly. Gupta collapsed on the road, bleeding and unconscious.

A PCR call was received at around 1.30 am on January 3, reporting an injured man lying on the street. Gupta was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where doctors found multiple blood clots, or hematomas, and declared him unfit to give a statement, PTI said.

Father Recalls Agonising Wait as Son Battles for Life

As the investigation began, police inspected the scene, conducted videography and photography, and seized blood-stained material for forensic examination. CCTV footage from nearby cameras was also reviewed as part of the probe.

Shivam’s father, Anil Kant Gupta, described the harrowing hours after his son failed to return home. “I kept calling him, but there was no answer. After some time, I got a call from the police saying that my son was admitted to the hospital,” he told PTI.

When the family reached the hospital, Shivam’s condition was “alarming,” his father said. “He was vomiting blood and not responding.” The family requested that he be shifted to another hospital for better treatment, and doctors later advised an immediate transfer for specialised care.

Gupta was moved to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on January 4 and underwent surgery the following day. “After the procedure, we were told the next 36 to 72 hours would be crucial,” his father said, adding that Shivam showed signs of improvement for a short period.

“We had hope,” he said. “But he left us on January 19.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on forensic reports and the analysis of CCTV footage.