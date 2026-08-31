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English NewsCitiesDelhi: Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire In Vivek Vihar Jhuggi; Couple Suffers Serious Burns

Delhi: Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire In Vivek Vihar Jhuggi; Couple Suffers Serious Burns

A husband and wife suffered around 60 per cent burns after a small LPG cylinder exploded inside a jhuggi in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

Written By : Abhishek Nayan |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LPG cylinder explosion ignited fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.
  • A couple sustained 60% burn injuries, admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.
  • Firefighters controlled blaze within half hour; police are investigating.

A fire broke out inside a jhuggi in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Sunday evening after a small LPG cylinder exploded, leaving a husband and wife seriously injured.

The incident took place at around 4:24 pm at jhuggi number 11 located behind Vivek Vihar police station. According to initial information, an LPG cylinder kept inside the jhuggi exploded, triggering the fire and causing panic in the area.

A fire department team was immediately sent to the spot after the incident was reported.

Three Fire Units Deployed

The fire department deployed two water tenders and one water bowser to control the blaze.

Under the supervision of Station Officer Deshpal, firefighters began the operation to extinguish the fire. The blaze was brought completely under control at around 4:55 pm after nearly half an hour of efforts.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida: 4 Killed As Truck Collides Head-On With Car On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Arrested

Couple Suffers 60% Burns

The husband and wife inside the jhuggi suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

The injured were identified as 35-year-old Anil Das, son of Hari Narayan, and his 30-year-old wife Khushboo. Both suffered around 60 per cent burns.

They were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital through PCR, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police Probe Cylinder Blast

Initial information indicates that the fire broke out after the small LPG cylinder exploded. However, the circumstances leading to the cylinder blast are not yet known.

Police and other concerned teams are investigating the incident.

ALSO READ: 2 Kerala Women Killed In California; Friend Taken Into Custody After Families Allege Role

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area?

The fire broke out after a small LPG cylinder exploded inside jhuggi number 11 on Sunday evening, leading to a blaze.

Who was injured in the incident?

Anil Das, 35, and his wife Khushboo, 30, were seriously injured. Both suffered approximately 60 per cent burns.

Where were the injured taken for treatment?

The injured couple was immediately taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital via PCR for treatment of their severe burn injuries.

How did the fire department respond to the blaze?

A fire department team with three units, including two water tenders and one water bowser, was deployed. They brought the blaze under control within half an hour.

About the author Abhishek Nayan

Abhishek Nayan is a Senior Correspondent who is well-versed with topics covered around Delhi-NCR, starting from crime to givernamnce and law and order.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire DELHI NEWS Vivek Vihar
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