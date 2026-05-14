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HomeCitiesWoman Alleges Gang Rape Inside Private Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

Woman Alleges Gang Rape Inside Private Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

An FIR was registered after the survivor underwent a medical examination. Police added that the woman is married and has three children.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)

A woman has alleged that she was gang-raped inside a private bus in Delhi, following which police registered a case and arrested two accused persons.

According to the police, the incident took place two days ago. Acting on the woman’s complaint, authorities arrested the bus driver and conductor, who are accused in the case. The private bus allegedly used during the incident has also been seized by the police.

Officials said an FIR was registered after the survivor underwent a medical examination. Police added that the woman is married and has three children.

The Delhi Police said the case is being investigated from all angles, and further inquiry is underway.

 

(More updates soon)

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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rape Delhi Crime Delhi Gangrape DELHI NEWS
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