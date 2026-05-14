Woman Alleges Gang Rape Inside Private Bus In Delhi, Driver And Conductor Arrested

A woman has alleged that she was gang-raped inside a private bus in Delhi, following which police registered a case and arrested two accused persons.

According to the police, the incident took place two days ago. Acting on the woman’s complaint, authorities arrested the bus driver and conductor, who are accused in the case. The private bus allegedly used during the incident has also been seized by the police.

Officials said an FIR was registered after the survivor underwent a medical examination. Police added that the woman is married and has three children.

The Delhi Police said the case is being investigated from all angles, and further inquiry is underway.

(More updates soon)