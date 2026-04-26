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HomeCitiesDelhi Cop Allegedly Shoots Dead Food Delivery Agent, Family Claims Caste Slur Behind Attack

Delhi Cop Allegedly Shoots Dead Food Delivery Agent, Family Claims Caste Slur Behind Attack

A 21-year-old food delivery agent was shot dead in Delhi; family alleges a cop fired at close range. Accused is absconding, probe underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Food delivery worker shot dead after road argument in Delhi.
  • Family alleges casteist slurs before fatal shooting incident.
  • Accused identified, police launch manhunt for suspect.

A 21-year-old food delivery worker was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan in the early hours of Sunday, with his family alleging that the accused hurled casteist abuses before opening fire. The victim, identified as Pandav Kumar, was with his friend when the incident took place following an argument on the road. Police said a man named Neeraj fired at close range, killing Kumar and injuring his friend. While the family claims the accused is a Delhi Police head constable, officials have not confirmed his designation so far.

Firing After Altercation

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 am when Kumar and his friend Krishan were standing outside a residence after attending a birthday gathering. Neeraj, who lives nearby, allegedly approached them and got into an argument.

During the altercation, he reportedly fired at Kumar from point-blank range while the latter was seated on a motorcycle. The bullet passed through Kumar’s chest and struck Krishan, who was sitting behind him, injuring his abdomen. Both were rushed to hospital, where Kumar was declared dead, while Krishan remains under treatment.

Also Read: Man Found Hanging Inside Women’s Toilet At Inderlok Metro Station In Delhi, Probe Underway

Family Alleges Caste Angle

Kumar’s family has alleged that the accused used caste-based slurs and opened fire without provocation. They also claimed he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The victim’s mother said her son had gone out only to attend a child’s birthday party and was supporting the family through his job as a delivery agent. Relatives described him as the sole earning member and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Accused On The Run

Police said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. He is reportedly a native of Rohtak in Haryana and has been living alone in the area for several years.

Also Read: Gurugram Man Found Dead Inside Rented Flat, Sex Drug Overdose Suspected

Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the shooting. Meanwhile, family members and locals gathered at the police station, demanding immediate action and justice for the victim.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Murder Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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