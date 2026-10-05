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English NewsCitiesDelhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion

Delhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion

A Delhi Police officer accused of sexual harassment by a woman journalist during a Jantar Mantar protest has been given an Additional DCP charge.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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  • Crime Branch is investigating three women journalists' complaints.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP) to 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers, including Vivek Bhagat, who was accused of sexual harassment by a woman journalist during an anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar. Bhagat, a 2018-batch officer currently serving as SDPO, Connaught Place, is among those given the charge with immediate effect.

The development comes as allegations by three women journalists against Delhi Police officers during the October 3 protest are being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Bhagat Gets Additional DCP Charge

According to the latest order, Bhagat is among 12 officers posted in Delhi Police who have been assigned the current duty charge of Additional DCP with immediate effect.

Bhagat is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Connaught Place in New Delhi district. His new charge comes two days after the Jantar Mantar protest, where police detained demonstrators during an agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

Also Read: 3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

What Happened At Jantar Mantar?

On October 3, three women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed or manhandled them while they were covering the protest. One journalist specifically alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulted her after she questioned police about the absence of women personnel during the detention of protesters. These allegations have not been established. 

The women subsequently submitted complaints, which were forwarded to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for an impartial investigation.

Their statements have been recorded and authorities said CCTV footage from the protest site would also be examined. Police have appealed to anyone with relevant video footage to share it with investigators.

Delhi Police has maintained that the protest took place despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police said demonstrators were directed to leave the area and action was taken after they allegedly refused to comply.

The allegations have triggered demands for action against the officers involved. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has separately sought an FIR against Bhagat over the allegations.

The Crime Branch investigation into the complaints is ongoing

Also Read: ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’: Congress Announces Nationwide Agitation Till CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Removed

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Protest Vivek Bhagat
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