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English NewsCities47 Essential Cancer Drugs ‘Unavailable’ At Delhi Govt Hospital, Patients Report Extra Costs

47 Essential Cancer Drugs ‘Unavailable’ At Delhi Govt Hospital, Patients Report Extra Costs

According to the hospital's September Essential Drug List accessed by ABP, 47 of 178 essential cancer medicines are marked as unavailable.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi cancer hospital faces shortage of 47 essential medicines.
  • Patients are forced to buy costly medicines and tests externally.
  • Delhi Health Minister confirms probing complaints about medicine availability.
  • Hospital's diagnostic machines also faced licensing issues since 2022.

A shortage of essential medicines at a government-run cancer hospital in Delhi has raised concerns among patients and their families, with several claiming they have been forced to buy medicines from outside.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is facing questions over the availability of medicines required for cancer treatment. According to the hospital's September Essential Drug List accessed by ABP, 47 of the 178 essential medicines listed for cancer treatment have been marked as unavailable.

Patients and their relatives interviewed during ABP's ground report also claimed that some tests were being conducted outside the hospital. According to them, they have been spending between ₹8,000 and ₹11,000 on a single test, adding to the financial burden of treatment.

47 Essential Cancer Medicines Listed As Unavailable

The September Essential Drug List shows that the availability of 47 out of 178 essential medicines used in cancer treatment is marked as “NO”. The list includes several medicines used in different stages and forms of cancer treatment.

Among the medicines listed as unavailable are Lorlatinib, Osimertinib, Bevacizumab, Irinotecan, Palbociclib, Tamoxifen and Trastuzumab.

During the ground report, patients and their family members also spoke about difficulties in obtaining medicines from the hospital. While some medicines were reportedly available, patients claimed that several expensive and essential medicines were not being provided and they were being asked to purchase them from outside.

Patients Claim Medicines, Tests Costing Thousands Outside

One patient's relative said her mother is battling Stage 4 cancer and claimed that the family has been buying an expensive medicine from outside for the past eight to nine months.

The financial burden, patients said, does not end with medicines. Cancer treatment also requires patients to undergo regular tests, and some patients interviewed during the report said they were getting these investigations done outside the hospital. They claimed that a single test was costing between ₹8,000 and ₹11,000.

Patients also raised questions about the availability of medicines used during chemotherapy. Some said medicines required during treatment were not available at the hospital, leaving them to arrange them elsewhere.

During the report, a patient who was unable to speak properly communicated through gestures that a required medicine was not available and that he had been told to get a test done outside the hospital.

Patients Raise Questions Over Machines, Diagnostic Facilities

Complaints were not limited to medicines. Patients also raised concerns about the availability of hospital machines and diagnostic facilities.

Some patients said they had been asked to undergo certain tests outside the hospital. For families already dealing with the cost and demands of cancer treatment, such additional expenses can add to their difficulties.

The concerns have now raised questions about the availability of essential medicines and diagnostic services at DSCI, particularly the 47 medicines marked “NO” on the hospital's September Essential Drug List.

Delhi Health Minister Says Complaint Is Being Probed

After the issue came to light, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the government had received information about complaints concerning the availability of medicines and that the matter was being examined.

Singh said action would be taken based on the reason identified for the shortage.

“We have received information about these medicines and we are finding out about it. Whatever the reason is, action will be taken,” the health minister said.

What Minister Said About Hospital Machines

On concerns regarding the hospital's machines, Singh said they had been purchased in 2017. According to the minister, their licence had not been obtained in 2022, and work was now being undertaken on the issue following a High Court order.

The development leaves a key question for the authorities: Why are 47 essential medicines marked as unavailable on DSCI's September Essential Drug List, and what steps are being taken to address the shortage?

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main problem at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI)?

The hospital is experiencing a shortage of essential medicines for cancer treatment, with 47 out of 178 essential drugs marked as unavailable. Patients are forced to purchase these medicines and get tests done externally.

How many essential medicines are unavailable at DSCI?

According to the hospital's September Essential Drug List, 47 of the 178 essential medicines for cancer treatment are marked as unavailable. This includes critical drugs like Lorlatinib and Bevacizumab.

What financial burden are patients facing due to the medicine shortage?

Patients and their families are forced to buy expensive medicines from outside the hospital. They also pay between ₹8,000 and ₹11,000 for single tests that are not available at the hospital.

How has the Delhi government responded to the medicine shortage?

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh stated that the government is investigating the complaints regarding medicine availability. He assured that action would be taken based on the identified reasons for the shortage.

Are there other issues at DSCI besides medicine availability?

Yes, patients also raised concerns about the availability of hospital machines and diagnostic facilities. Some tests are reportedly being conducted outside due to these limitations.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cancer Drugs DELHI NEWS
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