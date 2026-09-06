‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Gupta cited renovation; locals flagged poor construction oversight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed distress over the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, extending condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. His reaction came as rescue teams continued operations at the five-storey building, which housed a boys’ PG and had students inside when it collapsed.

The latest information indicate that three people had died, six were undergoing treatment and several others had been rescued.

PM Modi’s Reaction

Reacting to the incident, PM Modi said the collapse was “distressing” and offered condolences to those who had lost family members.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap, while noting that authorities were working at the site and assisting people affected by the incident.

The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she spoke with doctors and health officials and took stock of those brought in after being rescued.

Gupta said 11 people had been rescued and stressed that the immediate priority was to save the students’ lives. She said all agencies were working continuously and assured that there would be no shortage of resources during the operation.

The Chief Minister said the building was old and that construction and renovation work had been taking place. According to her, excavation in the basement may have caused a pillar to shift, triggering the collapse.

She warned that those responsible would not be spared, whether the building owner or any official.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: Trapped Students Calling On Phones For Help, CM Rekha Gupta On Spot

Locals Raise Safety Concerns

Residents of Satya Niketan meanwhile raised concerns over persistent waterlogging, unchecked construction and what they described as neglect by building owners and civic authorities.

Locals said heavy rain over the previous two days had worsened waterlogging in the area. They also claimed that basement repair and construction work was underway when the building collapsed.

The area attracts students seeking affordable accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. Residents alleged that many property owners live elsewhere and pay little attention to the condition of their buildings.

Locals also claimed that buildings are typically repainted before the academic session, making it difficult to identify structural deterioration.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 3 Critical; 9 Rescued As Operations Underway