India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesCM Rekha Gupta Orders Magisterial Probe, Directs FIR Over Satya Niketan Building Collapse

CM Rekha Gupta Orders Magisterial Probe, Directs FIR Over Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders a magisterial probe and FIR after the Satya Niketan building collapse, promising strict action against those responsible.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 11:31 PM (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse in Satya Niketan, where several people were trapped after the structure came down during renovation work. Following an on-site assessment, Gupta also directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner. The Chief Minister said those found responsible would face strict legal action, while rescue teams continued efforts to reach those trapped under the debris.

CM Orders Probe

Gupta said the government would establish accountability for the incident, making it clear that responsibility could extend beyond the property owner if negligence by any official is established.

Her remarks came after an initial assessment of the site, where rescue personnel were working to locate and evacuate those caught inside the premises. The Chief Minister said authorities would examine the circumstances that led to the structure giving way and determine whether violations or lapses contributed to the accident.

The building had been used as a paying guest accommodation, with children among those inside when the collapse occurred. Gupta said the immediate focus remained on rescuing those trapped and ensuring that all available resources were deployed during the operation.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 Dead, FIR Filed Against Owner; CM Visits Injured At AIIMS

Excavation Under Scanner

According to Gupta, the structure was old and renovation work was taking place when the incident occurred. She said excavation activity in the basement may have caused a pillar to shift, triggering the collapse of the building.

The Chief Minister said agencies involved in the emergency response were continuing their work and that there would be no shortage of resources at the site.

She later visited AIIMS to assess the condition of those who had been rescued.

The administration’s decision to order a magisterial inquiry means the circumstances surrounding the collapse will now be formally examined. The investigation is expected to establish how construction and excavation work was being carried out, whether required safety measures were followed and whether any official or private party failed in its duties.

Also Read: ‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Collapse Satya Niketan Rekha Gupta Satya Niketan Building Collapse
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Building Collapse: 5 Dead, FIR Filed Against Owner; CM Visits Injured At AIIMS
Delhi Building Collapse: 5 Dead, FIR Filed Against Owner; CM Visits Injured At AIIMS
Cities
‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured
‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured
Cities
TMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested In Alleged Land Forgery Case
TMC Leader Kajal Ghosh Arrested In Alleged Land Forgery Case
Cities
Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Monitor Rescue Ops; 9 Rescued
Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Monitor Rescue Ops; 9 Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sagar Toxic Liquor Case Gets UP Link, Death Toll Rises to 12
BIG NEWS: CM Yogi Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, Assures Relief and Housing Support
POLITICAL WAR: PM Modi’s ‘Naraz Fufa’ Remark Sparks Fresh Clash With Opposition
Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget