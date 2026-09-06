CM Rekha Gupta Orders Magisterial Probe, Directs FIR Over Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse in Satya Niketan, where several people were trapped after the structure came down during renovation work. Following an on-site assessment, Gupta also directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner. The Chief Minister said those found responsible would face strict legal action, while rescue teams continued efforts to reach those trapped under the debris.

CM Orders Probe

Gupta said the government would establish accountability for the incident, making it clear that responsibility could extend beyond the property owner if negligence by any official is established.

Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry of the incident and FIR against the building owner.



Those found responsible for this grave incident will be held fully accountable and dealt with under the… — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) September 6, 2026

Her remarks came after an initial assessment of the site, where rescue personnel were working to locate and evacuate those caught inside the premises. The Chief Minister said authorities would examine the circumstances that led to the structure giving way and determine whether violations or lapses contributed to the accident.

The building had been used as a paying guest accommodation, with children among those inside when the collapse occurred. Gupta said the immediate focus remained on rescuing those trapped and ensuring that all available resources were deployed during the operation.

Also Read: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 Dead, FIR Filed Against Owner; CM Visits Injured At AIIMS

Excavation Under Scanner

According to Gupta, the structure was old and renovation work was taking place when the incident occurred. She said excavation activity in the basement may have caused a pillar to shift, triggering the collapse of the building.

The Chief Minister said agencies involved in the emergency response were continuing their work and that there would be no shortage of resources at the site.

She later visited AIIMS to assess the condition of those who had been rescued.

The administration’s decision to order a magisterial inquiry means the circumstances surrounding the collapse will now be formally examined. The investigation is expected to establish how construction and excavation work was being carried out, whether required safety measures were followed and whether any official or private party failed in its duties.

Also Read: ‘Distressing’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Delhi Building Collapse, Prays For Injured