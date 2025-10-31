Delhi Bans Entry Of BS-I, BS-II, BS-III Commercial Vehicles From Saturday To Curb Pollution

Starting Saturday, commercial goods vehicles that do not comply with BS-IV emission norms will be barred from entering Delhi, as part of new measures to combat the city’s worsening air quality.

According to officials, the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police have jointly formed 23 enforcement teams to ensure compliance. These teams will be stationed at key entry points around the capital, including Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, and Bajghera Toll/Dwarka Expressway.

23 teams deployed at major Delhi borders

A senior Transport Department official said, “We have chalked out a plan to monitor these vehicles. There are 23 points from where nearly 90 per cent of goods vehicles enter Delhi. Dedicated teams comprising traffic police and transport department officers will be deployed at these locations to turn back non-compliant vehicles.”

Each team will be supervised by an inspector-level officer. Enforcement will take place in two shifts — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Officials estimate that 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) still fall below BS-IV standards. “We requested data from the MCD, but they do not have exact figures. However, our estimates put the number between 50,000 and 70,000,” the official added.

BS-IV vehicles allowed till October 2026

BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi until October 31, 2026, as part of a transitional arrangement. There will be no restrictions on the entry of:

Commercial vehicles registered in Delhi

BS-VI diesel vehicles

BS-IV diesel vehicles (till Oct 2026)

Vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved the ban during its October 17 meeting, as pollution levels across Delhi-NCR worsened in recent weeks.

Police coordination across Delhi-Haryana borders

A senior Delhi Traffic Police officer said a coordination meeting was held with Haryana Police to manage enforcement across borders. “A large number of vehicles enter from the Gurugram side. Therefore, coordination with Haryana Police was crucial to prevent BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles from entering Delhi. We have identified over 120 checkpoints for inspection,” the officer said.

Concerns from transporters

Transporters have voiced concerns about the potential impact on supply chains. Rajendra Kapoor, a transporter, warned that the ban might raise prices of essential goods, burdening consumers. He urged the government to adopt “more comprehensive measures” to tackle pollution rather than imposing blanket bans.