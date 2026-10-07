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English NewsCitiesBlaze At DUSU Office, Woman Dies In LPG Cylinder Fire In Delhi

Blaze At DUSU Office, Woman Dies In LPG Cylinder Fire In Delhi

The fire was reported at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by around 8:35 pm, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

A fire broke out at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office at Law Centre-I in the university's North Campus late Tuesday night, damaging a sofa and some furniture, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 11:53 pm. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials said the fire was confined to a sofa and furniture inside the DUSU office and was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

Woman Dies After LPG Cylinder Catches Fire In Sannoth

In another fire incident, a woman died after an LPG cylinder caught fire at a house in Sannoth village in outer north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by around 8:35 pm, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The body of the woman, identified as Manju, was found at the scene and handed over to the police, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Delhi Cylinder Blast DUSU Office Fire
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