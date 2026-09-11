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English NewsCitiesDelhi BJP Removes District General Secretary Hitendra Tyagi After Complaints Of Misbehaviour

Delhi BJP Removes District General Secretary Hitendra Tyagi After Complaints Of Misbehaviour

Delhi BJP has removed North-East district general secretary Hitendra Tyagi after three complaints of alleged misbehaviour.

Written By : Ajatika Singh |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP Delhi removed Tyagi for alleged misbehaviour complaints.
  • Decision followed disciplinary committee's strong recommendation to president.
  • Satyadev Chaudhary appointed new North-East district general secretary.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed Hitendra Tyagi from the post of general secretary of its North-East district following multiple complaints of alleged misbehaviour.

The action was taken after three such complaints were received in recent times, following which the party leadership relieved Tyagi of his post with immediate effect.

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Action On Disciplinary Committee's Recommendation

The decision was taken on the instructions of Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and based on the recommendation of the party's disciplinary committee. The complaints against Tyagi were related to alleged misbehaviour.

In a statement, the BJP stated: "Following the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, disciplinary action has been taken by the Honorable State President Shri @hdmalhotra Ji, whereby Shri Hitenra Tyagi, District General Secretary of the North East District, is relieved of his post with immediate effect. Subsequently, Shri Satyadev Chaudhary is appointed as the District General Secretary of the North East District."

"This appointment shall take effect immediately," it added.

Satyadev Chaudhary Appointed

Following Tyagi's removal, Satyadev Chaudhary has been appointed as the new general secretary of the BJP's North-East district.

The appointment comes into effect after the party relieved Tyagi of the post with immediate effect.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Hitendra Tyagi removed from his post?

He was removed following multiple complaints of alleged misbehaviour, specifically three recent ones. The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the party's disciplinary committee.

What position did Hitendra Tyagi hold?

Hitendra Tyagi was the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's North-East district unit in Delhi. He was relieved of this post with immediate effect.

Who replaced Hitendra Tyagi as District General Secretary?

Satyadev Chaudhary has been appointed as the new general secretary of the BJP's North-East district. This appointment took effect immediately after Tyagi's removal.

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi BJP DELHI Hitendra Tyagi
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