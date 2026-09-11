He was removed following multiple complaints of alleged misbehaviour, specifically three recent ones. The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the party's disciplinary committee.
Delhi BJP Removes District General Secretary Hitendra Tyagi After Complaints Of Misbehaviour
Delhi BJP has removed North-East district general secretary Hitendra Tyagi after three complaints of alleged misbehaviour.
- BJP Delhi removed Tyagi for alleged misbehaviour complaints.
- Decision followed disciplinary committee's strong recommendation to president.
- Satyadev Chaudhary appointed new North-East district general secretary.
The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed Hitendra Tyagi from the post of general secretary of its North-East district following multiple complaints of alleged misbehaviour.
The action was taken after three such complaints were received in recent times, following which the party leadership relieved Tyagi of his post with immediate effect.
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Action On Disciplinary Committee's Recommendation
The decision was taken on the instructions of Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and based on the recommendation of the party's disciplinary committee. The complaints against Tyagi were related to alleged misbehaviour.
In a statement, the BJP stated: "Following the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, disciplinary action has been taken by the Honorable State President Shri @hdmalhotra Ji, whereby Shri Hitenra Tyagi, District General Secretary of the North East District, is relieved of his post with immediate effect. Subsequently, Shri Satyadev Chaudhary is appointed as the District General Secretary of the North East District."
"This appointment shall take effect immediately," it added.
अनुशासन समिति की अनुशंसा के उपरांत माननीय प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @hdmalhotra जी के द्वारा अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही करते हुए उत्तर पूर्वी जिला के जिला महामंत्री श्री हितेन्द्र त्यागी को तुरंत प्रभाव से पद मुक्त किया जाता है, तदोपरांत श्री सत्यदेव चौधरी को उत्तर पूर्वी जिले का जिला… pic.twitter.com/ZNYz38iSe7— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 10, 2026
Satyadev Chaudhary Appointed
Following Tyagi's removal, Satyadev Chaudhary has been appointed as the new general secretary of the BJP's North-East district.
The appointment comes into effect after the party relieved Tyagi of the post with immediate effect.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Hitendra Tyagi removed from his post?
What position did Hitendra Tyagi hold?
Hitendra Tyagi was the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's North-East district unit in Delhi. He was relieved of this post with immediate effect.
Who replaced Hitendra Tyagi as District General Secretary?
Satyadev Chaudhary has been appointed as the new general secretary of the BJP's North-East district. This appointment took effect immediately after Tyagi's removal.