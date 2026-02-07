Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Police have registered an FIR after a 25-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike plunged into an uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) during roadwork in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. The FIR has flagged serious safety lapses, stating that the excavation site had no warning signs, barricades, reflectors, lighting, or security personnel, leaving the pit exposed on a public road.

The fatal accident occurred near B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg, an area with regular vehicular movement.

PCR Call Leads Police To Uncovered Pit

According to police, they received a PCR call from a woman who reported that a motorcyclist had fallen into a deep pit and required immediate assistance. When police personnel reached the spot, they found an unidentified man and his motorcycle inside an excavation measuring approximately 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width, and about 14 to 15 feet in depth.

The pit was located in the middle of the road and had been left completely uncovered. Officers noted that there were no barricades or warning indicators to alert commuters, making it extremely dangerous for motorists, particularly at night.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

With the help of the fire brigade, the injured rider was rescued from the pit and rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR van. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The medical report stated that the patient was unconscious and unresponsive when brought in and had sustained multiple injuries, including abrasions on the epigastric region.

The deceased was later identified as Kamal Dhyani, son of Naresh Chand Dhyani, a 25-year-old resident of Palam Colony in Delhi.

FIR Flags Negligence By Delhi Jal Board

During the investigation, police found that the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board and left open without any protective arrangements. The FIR explicitly pointed to negligence, noting: “It was well within the knowledge of Delhi Jal Board and its contractor that leaving an open pit on a public road without safety measures could result in a person falling and losing his life.”

Despite efforts by the police, no eyewitnesses to the incident were found either at the accident site or at the hospital. A crime team and forensic experts were called to the spot to examine the scene, and photographs were taken as part of the evidence collection process.

Case Registered, Probe Continues

Based on the spot inspection, medical findings, and other material evidence, police registered the FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Janakpuri Police Station. Officials said the investigation is ongoing to determine accountability and the role of the DJB and its contractor in the fatal lapse.

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety compliance during civic works in the national capital, especially on busy public roads.