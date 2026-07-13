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English NewsCitiesDelhi ATS Personnel Kills Wife, Dumps Body On Roadside; Police Launch Hunt

Delhi ATS Personnel Kills Wife, Dumps Body On Roadside; Police Launch Hunt

A Delhi Police constable is absconding after allegedly murdering his wife and abandoning her by the roadside in east Delhi.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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  • Hyderabad ACP's wife found dead; police investigating circumstances.

A Delhi Police constable posted with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body by the roadside in east Delhi before fleeing, police sources said.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Priyanka, was found lying by the roadside. A delivery executive spotted her and rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in an attempt to save her life. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Sources said the accused has been identified as Manish, who was recently posted with the ATS in east Delhi. He is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

The motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is in progress.

Telangana ACP's Wife Found Dead At Home

In another similar incident, the wife of a Hyderabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was found dead at her residence in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The woman, identified as Hemalatha, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home in Brundhavan Colony in the Alwal area on Sunday evening.

Her husband, Chandrashekar, is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted in Hyderabad's Charminar division.

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A police team reached the home after receiving information about the incident and found her hanging, following which the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. 

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. 

The incident comes a few days after a POCSO accused allegedly killed six people, including a minor girl, her mother and grandmother in Telangana's Rangareddy district. He is absconding since then. Police are continuing their search for the accused in that case. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of death for the Telangana ACP's wife?

Hemalatha, the wife of Hyderabad ACP Chandrashekar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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