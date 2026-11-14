ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But Remains 'Very Poor'; Several Stations Cross 400 AQI

Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But Remains 'Very Poor'; Several Stations Cross 400 AQI

GRAP Stage III restrictions are already in force across the NCR, including curbs on construction activities and certain categories of vehicles.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi's air quality improved slightly Saturday, remaining
  • Several Delhi areas continued recording
  • Friday marked season's first

Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in its air quality on Saturday morning, a day after the average AQI plunged into the severe category for the first time this season. The Air Quality Index stood at 348 at 7:05 am in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on air quality. On Friday, the national capital had recorded an average AQI of 403. 

However, several parts of the city continued to remain affected by severe pollution, recording an AQI above 400. According to data from pollution monitoring stations, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 412. Bawana registered 389, while Anand Vihar reported 381, placing both areas in the very poor category.

Several Areas Record AQI Above 400

Several monitoring stations reported readings above 400. DTU Delhi recorded an AQI of 403, IIT Delhi 419, ITO Delhi 415, NIH Narela 429, North Campus 421, and Pusa 415. 

Other localities also reported very poor air quality, with Alipur recording an AQI of 369, Aya Nagar 359, Burari 358, Ashok Vihar 343 and Badarpur 314.

In comparison, the Cantonment area recorded a relatively lower AQI of 147, falling in the moderate category.

Data showed that all 59 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi were operational. With readings crossing the 300 mark in several areas, concerns have grown over the health impact of the worsening pollution.

Capital Records Season's First 'Severe' Air Quality Day

Data from individual monitoring stations on Friday showed that IIT Delhi recorded the worst air quality at 488, followed by Chandni Chowk at 479 and Delhi University's North Campus at 478.

Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 456, while ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) reported readings of 451 each.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that reported data at 8 am, 33 recorded AQI levels in the severe category, while 24 were in the very poor category. Only one station reported moderate air quality.

The thick blanket of smog also reduced visibility in several parts of the national capital.

According to the CPCB, AQI readings between 301 and 400 fall in the 'very poor' category, while readings between 401 and 500 are classified as 'severe'. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday morning?

Delhi's AQI stood at 348 at 7:05 am on Saturday, placing it in the

When did Delhi experience its first 'severe' air quality day this season?

Delhi recorded its first 'severe' air quality day of the season on Friday. The national capital's average AQI on that day was 403, exceeding the 'severe' threshold.

Which specific areas in Delhi reported 'severe' air quality on Saturday morning?

Several areas continued to show severe pollution. IIT Delhi (419), ITO Delhi (415), NIH Narela (429), and North Campus (421) all recorded AQI above 400 on Saturday morning.

How does the CPCB classify different AQI readings?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings between 301 and 400 as 'very poor'. Readings ranging from 401 to 500 are categorized as 'severe'.

Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To 494, Air Quality Enters 'Hazardous' Zone
Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To 494, Air Quality Enters 'Hazardous' Zone
Cities
IIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Police Recover Note From Computer
IIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Police Recover Note From Computer
Cities
Assam Accident: 23 Killed After Collision Near Kaziranga, Police Say Bus Violated Speed Restrictions
Bus Collides With Truck Near Kaziranga In Assam, 23 Killed; CM Sarma Expresses Grief
Cities
Amritpal Singh Gets One-Day Bail After 3 Years, To Attend Grandmother's Funeral
Amritpal Singh Gets One-Day Bail After 3 Years, To Attend Grandmother's Funeral
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget