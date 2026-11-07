Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR faces dense fog, smog, and very poor air.

Over 15 areas report severe AQI; GRAP Stage 3 enacted.

Stage 3 restrictions ban BS-III/IV vehicles, construction, school.

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a change in weather conditions, with dense fog and smog beginning to affect visibility during the morning and evening hours. The situation has been compounded by worsening air quality, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 366 at 6 am on Saturday, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in more than 15 monitoring areas across the capital have crossed the 400-mark, entering the 'severe' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Friday in view of the deteriorating pollution levels.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Fog, Smog To Continue

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday, November 6, rose by 0.9 degrees Celsius to 30.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above the seasonal average.

Palam recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels across the city ranged between 56 and 98 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Fog and smog are expected to persist during the morning and night as temperatures dip, while the day is likely to remain sunny. North-westerly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10-15 kmph.

The IMD has forecast similar weather conditions over the next two to three days.

Delhi AQI: Over 15 Areas Record Severe Pollution

CPCB's real-time readings at 6 am on Saturday showed that several parts of Delhi were experiencing severe pollution levels.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 442, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 433, Vivek Vihar at 427 and Jahangirpuri at 421.

AQI levels also remained above 400 at DU North Campus, Dwarka Sector 8, Siri Fort, RK Puram, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Bawana, Narela, Patparganj, Okhla Phase 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh, Mundka, DTU and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

GRAP-3 Restrictions In Force Across Delhi-NCR

With Stage 3 of GRAP coming into force on Friday, restrictions have been imposed across Delhi-NCR to curb pollution.

These include a ban on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across the region. Schools up to Class 5 have been shifted to online classes, while 50 per cent of employees have been directed to work from home.

Construction and demolition activities have also been prohibited under the restrictions. The advisory further calls for the use of masks amid the deteriorating air quality.