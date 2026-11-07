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English NewsCitiesDelhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 366 Despite GRAP-3 Curbs, Over 15 Stations Record Severe Pollution

Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 366 Despite GRAP-3 Curbs, Over 15 Stations Record Severe Pollution

Delhi weather today: Dense fog and smog are expected during morning and evening hours, while daytime conditions are likely to remain sunny.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR faces dense fog, smog, and very poor air.
  • Over 15 areas report severe AQI; GRAP Stage 3 enacted.
  • Stage 3 restrictions ban BS-III/IV vehicles, construction, school.

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a change in weather conditions, with dense fog and smog beginning to affect visibility during the morning and evening hours. The situation has been compounded by worsening air quality, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 366 at 6 am on Saturday, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in more than 15 monitoring areas across the capital have crossed the 400-mark, entering the 'severe' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Friday in view of the deteriorating pollution levels.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Fog, Smog To Continue

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday, November 6, rose by 0.9 degrees Celsius to 30.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above the seasonal average.

Palam recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels across the city ranged between 56 and 98 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Fog and smog are expected to persist during the morning and night as temperatures dip, while the day is likely to remain sunny. North-westerly winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10-15 kmph.

The IMD has forecast similar weather conditions over the next two to three days.

Delhi AQI: Over 15 Areas Record Severe Pollution

CPCB's real-time readings at 6 am on Saturday showed that several parts of Delhi were experiencing severe pollution levels.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 442, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 433, Vivek Vihar at 427 and Jahangirpuri at 421.

AQI levels also remained above 400 at DU North Campus, Dwarka Sector 8, Siri Fort, RK Puram, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Bawana, Narela, Patparganj, Okhla Phase 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Najafgarh, Mundka, DTU and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

GRAP-3 Restrictions In Force Across Delhi-NCR

With Stage 3 of GRAP coming into force on Friday, restrictions have been imposed across Delhi-NCR to curb pollution.

These include a ban on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across the region. Schools up to Class 5 have been shifted to online classes, while 50 per cent of employees have been directed to work from home.

Construction and demolition activities have also been prohibited under the restrictions. The advisory further calls for the use of masks amid the deteriorating air quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current air quality status in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi's AQI was recorded at 366 ('very poor') on Saturday morning. Over 15 monitoring areas have crossed the 400-mark, indicating 'severe' pollution levels.

Why was Stage 3 of GRAP implemented in Delhi-NCR?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the deteriorating air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

What are some key restrictions under GRAP Stage 3?

Restrictions include a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. Schools up to Class 5 have shifted to online classes, and 50% of employees are directed to work from home.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR in the coming days?

Fog and smog will persist during mornings and nights, with sunny days. Saturday's temperatures are 15-17°C (min) and 28-30°C (max). Similar conditions are expected for the next 2-3 days.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
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