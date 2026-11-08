Diwali Turns Toxic In Delhi! AQI Nears Severe Mark, 11 Areas Cross 400

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi began Diwali under 'very poor' air quality.

Several city areas recorded 'severe' AQI over 400.

Weak winds, vehicle emissions, stubble burning worsened air.

GRAP Stage III restricts construction, certain vehicles currently.

Delhi AQI: Delhi began Diwali under a thick pollution cloud on Sunday, with the capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 384 at 6 am. Although the citywide reading remained in the 'very poor' category, several parts of Delhi had already entered the 'severe' zone.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that 11 of the 23 monitoring stations included in the morning update recorded AQI levels above 400. The remaining 12 stations reported readings between 301 and 400.

Punjabi Bagh was the most polluted location in the 6 am update, with an AQI of 450. RK Puram followed at 449, while IIT Delhi recorded 446. Dwarka also reported a reading of 444.

CRRI Mathura Road registered an AQI of 425. Both Siri Fort and North Campus of Delhi University recorded 423, as did Chandni Chowk. Pusa reported 415, Burari Crossing stood at 411 and NSUT Jaffarpur recorded 409.

Several other locations remained in the upper end of the 'very poor' category. Narela recorded 399, ITO 396 and Mandir Marg 393. Uttam Nagar reported 373, while Burari and Talkatora Garden registered 370 and 369, respectively.

Aya Nagar also recorded 369. Vasundhara Enclave stood at 356, while Tikri Kalan and Badarpur both reported 349. Karala registered 337, followed by Lodhi Road at 333.

Anand Vihar, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 328 at 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Under the CPCB's classification, AQI readings between 301 and 400 are considered 'very poor', while values from 401 to 500 fall in the 'severe' category. The readings represent a particular time snapshot and can change during the day.

Weather, Traffic And Farm Fires Add To Delhi's Pollution Burden

Unfavourable weather conditions, vehicle emissions and seasonal crop-residue burning are among the factors contributing to Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Diwali celebrations are an additional concern, with experts warning that the conditions may limit the atmosphere's ability to disperse pollutants.

The air quality warning system has pointed to low ventilation and average wind speeds below 10 kilometres per hour. Weak winds can slow the movement of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate over the city. PM10 was identified as the main pollutant in Delhi on Saturday.

Transport was the largest estimated contributor to Delhi's pollution load on Saturday, accounting for 21.4 per cent, according to the Delhi government's Decision Support System (DSS).

The estimated contribution from stubble burning stood at 1.7 per cent on Saturday. The DSS projected that the share could increase to 5.4 per cent on Sunday, according to data reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Satellite observations detected 589 crop-residue burning incidents across six states on Friday. Punjab accounted for 357 cases, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 139 and Rajasthan 58. Uttar Pradesh reported 23 incidents, Haryana nine and Uttarakhand three.

The cumulative number of farm-fire incidents detected across these six states reached 6,226 between September 15 and November 6. The figures were included in a bulletin issued by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Continue Across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) brought Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into force across Delhi-NCR on November 6. The decision followed a review of pollution levels and forecasts indicating a possible deterioration in air quality.

The restrictions prohibit non-essential construction and demolition work that generates dust. Operations at stone crushers and mining activities have also been restricted under the measures.

Stage III also imposes restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and the adjoining NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Certain categories of diesel goods vehicles are covered by additional restrictions.

Schools up to Class V have been given the option of holding classes in a hybrid format, allowing students to attend either in person or online. Authorities may also consider permitting 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices to work from home.

Residents have been advised to use public transport, share vehicles and opt for walking or cycling for shorter journeys. The measures also discourage the use of coal and wood for heating.

With Diwali celebrations taking place on Sunday, authorities face the challenge of preventing a further rise in pollution while unfavourable weather conditions continue to hamper the dispersal of pollutants. Stage III restrictions remain in force across the region as the capital deals with elevated pollution levels.