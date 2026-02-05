Al Falah University Chairman Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch After UGC Complaint

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the chairman of Al Falah University, in connection with alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into the private institution.

The arrest follows recent action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and stems from complaints filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Acting on the UGC’s complaints, the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui, accusing him of fraud and other related offences, reported ANI.

Court Grants Police Custody

Police said Siddiqui was taken into custody and produced before a Delhi court, which granted the Crime Branch four days of police remand to allow further questioning and investigation.

Officials indicated that the case involves alleged irregularities and falsification of records, though they said more details are expected to emerge as the interrogation progresses.

University Under Scrutiny For Terror-Linked Staff

Al Falah University had earlier come under national scrutiny after it emerged that Dr Umar Nabi, who was convicted in the Red Fort blast case that killed 13 people, had been employed at the institution. Investigators also found that two of his associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, both linked to what officials described as a “white-collar” terror network, had worked at the university.

In November, the university’s website was taken offline after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council issued a show-cause notice over an alleged false claim of accreditation. The Enforcement Directorate has since said it will examine the institution’s funding patterns and financial transactions linked to its medical staff as part of a broader probe.