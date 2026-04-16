Major Mishap At Delhi Airport As SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Akasa Air Jet

A major ground incident was reported at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane while taxiing, causing damage to both aircraft.

The collision occurred when the SpiceJet aircraft was moving on the tarmac and came into contact with the parked Akasa Air plane, which was not in motion at the time.

According to initial information, the impact severely damaged the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft. The Akasa Air plane, meanwhile, suffered damage to its left horizontal stabiliser.

The incident has raised concerns over ground movement safety, although no injuries were reported.

Flights Disrupted, Aircraft Grounded

Following the collision, both aircraft have been grounded at the Delhi airport and taken out of operations.

An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed that its aircraft, scheduled to operate flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad on April 16, had to return to the bay after the incident. The airline said the aircraft was stationary when another airline’s plane made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and alternative travel arrangements are being made.

SpiceJet also acknowledged the incident, stating that its Boeing 737-700 was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing, which resulted in damage to its right winglet and the stabiliser of another airline’s aircraft. The airline confirmed that its aircraft has been grounded in Delhi.

Further details about the cause of the collision are awaited.