'Delhi Air Quality Sees Positive Trend, AQI Recorded At 202': Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi's AQI was recorded at 202 today, maintaining the positive trend observed over the past few days. This is a result of the science-based and coordinated actions being implemented at the ground level, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated.

According to a press release, Sirsa said, "Every day, all agencies in Delhi are working together under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The improvement seen in Delhi's AQI is a result of disciplined and data-driven efforts."

Today, November 5, 2025, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 202, compared to 373 in 2024, 454 in 2023, 381 in 2022, 462 in 2021, 450 in 2020, and 324 in 2019, reflecting the continuous improvement achieved through the government's strategic, science-based approach, the press release said.

He added that over 500 inspections were conducted across the city in the last 24 hours by teams from DPCC, MCD, NDMC, DCB, PWD, DJB, Revenue, DSIIDC, and DMRC. Senior officials from the CM's office, DPCC, DSIIDC, PWD, MCD, and Revenue departments also participated in inspections in some areas.

"In the last 24 hours, our teams inspected 387 construction and demolition sites, 79 municipal solid waste locations, 22 DG sets, and 12 hotels and restaurants to check compliance with fuel usage and dust control regulations. Action was taken immediately wherever violations were found," the Environment Minister said.

To control road dust and vehicular pollution, 90 metric tons of road dust were collected, 1988 kilometres of roads were mechanically swept, 1797 kilometres of roads were watered, and 5171 kilometres were sprayed with anti-smog guns, using 1.07 lakh litres of treated water."We have further intensified dust control and road cleaning operations at all pollution hotspots. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to ensure that every agency remains continuously active on the ground," Sirsa added.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 9325 vehicle challans were issued, 83 trucks were diverted, 454 complaints were addressed, and 2348 metric tons of C&D waste were lifted. In addition, 128 inter-state buses were inspected at Delhi's borders.

"These figures reflect the collective efforts of all agencies in Delhi. More than 1200 enforcement teams are working day and night to monitor, inspect, and ensure compliance with the rules," he stated.

Emphasising citizen participation, he added, "The government machinery is fully active, but success will only come through collective responsibility. I appeal to citizens not to burn garbage in the open, to use public transport, and to keep their vehicle's PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate updated. Together, we can maintain this positive trend and make Delhi's air even cleaner."

