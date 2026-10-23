Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' As AQI Crosses 220; Rain Likely To Bring Relief Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's current AQI 222, remaining in poor category.

IMD forecasts Saturday rain, potentially improving air quality.

Friday forecast: clear skies, temperatures 18-33 degrees.

Delhi-NCR’s air quality remained in the poor category on Friday morning, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222. Some areas reported significantly higher pollution levels, with Mundka’s AQI reaching around 488 and the reading at AIIMS standing at 255.

However, a possible change in weather conditions could bring some relief to the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR and several other parts of north-west India on October 24 due to a Western Disturbance. Rainfall, if it occurs, may help improve air quality.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Strong Winds Possible On October 24

According to the IMD, rain is possible on Saturday, October 24, in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and some districts of Madhya Pradesh. Winds could reach speeds of 70-75 kmph during this period.

With pollution levels remaining high in the national capital, rainfall could bring some improvement in air quality. However, the extent of any relief will depend on the actual weather conditions.

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Delhi Weather Today: Clear Skies, Temperature Between 18-33°C

The weather is expected to remain clear and dry in Delhi on Friday, October 23. Temperatures have been falling during the morning and night, bringing a gradual increase in the chill.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to range from 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast north-westerly winds during the morning, with speeds of zero to five kmph.

There is likely to be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours. After that, it may change by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Over the next four days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 1-3 degrees before falling by a similar margin thereafter.

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Delhi Weather Update: AQI Reached 299 On Thursday

On Thursday, October 22, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 29.5 degrees Celsius.

The average AQI stood at 257 at 7 am on Thursday before rising to 299 by 10:30 am.

Over the preceding 24 hours, Delhi saw no major change in the maximum temperature, while the minimum temperature rose by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures remained between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius.

North-westerly winds blew at speeds of 10-15 kmph during the same period.