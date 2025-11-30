Delhi Air Quality Improves As AQI Reaches 'Poor' Category; City Sees Coldest Nov In 5 Years

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Air Quality Improves As AQI Reaches 'Poor' Category; City Sees Coldest Nov In 5 Years

The India Meteorological Department noted that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.3°C early Sunday, about 2 degrees below the usual average for this season.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After several days of very poor air quality, Delhi witnessed a slight relief on Sunday morning after the AQI improved to the 'poor' category. The city registered an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, which was much better than the 305 reported the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from CPCB’s Sameer app revealed that five monitoring stations still recorded very poor air quality, while the majority (33 stations), measured levels in the poor range. The CPCB categorises AQI from 0 to 50 as good; 51 to 100 satisfactory; 101 to 200 moderate; 201 to 300 poor; 301 to 400 very poor; and 401 to 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.3°C early Sunday, about 2 degrees below the usual average for this season. Humidity levels were high, at 97% around 8:30 am. The day is expected to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures hovering near 25°C, offering a cool but comfortable day ahead.

Delhi Sees Coldest November In 5 Years

Delhi recorded the coldest November in five years since 2020, with the monthly average minimum temperature dipping to 11.5°C, as per IMD data. This is a noticeable drop compared to recent years. Last November saw 14.7°C in 2024; 12°C in 2023; 12.3°C in 2022; and 11.9°C in 2021.

Alongside cooler nights, daytime temperatures also stayed below last year’s figures. The average maximum temperature recorded this November was 27.7°C, compared to 29.4°C in 2024. The lowest daytime temperature touched 25.1°C, bringing a pleasantly cool feel to Delhi’s days.

Saturday’s weather saw the minimum temperature at 10.4°C, which is slightly above normal, and a daytime high of 26.5°C, half a degree above average.

This November remained completely dry without a single rainy day, continuing the dry post-monsoon trend seen last year. By comparison, November 2023 had two rainy days. The city’s lowest minimum temperature this month dipped to 8°C, colder than 9.5°C in 2024 and 9.2°C in 2023.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast fog, which could impact visibility during early morning hours.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI DELHI DELHI NEWS
