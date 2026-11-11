Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government currently denies official artificial rain proposal.

Delhi could see an attempt at artificial rain on Wednesday as worsening air pollution continues to blanket the national capital. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 308 in the ‘very poor’ category, sources at IIT Kanpur told NDTV that cloud-seeding operations may be attempted if suitable clouds develop over the city.

However, the exercise remains dependent on weather conditions, particularly cloud formation and moisture levels.

Cloud-Seeding Aircraft Ready At IIT Kanpur

According to the report, an aircraft equipped with cloud-seeding technology is on standby at IIT Kanpur and can reach Delhi in approximately an hour. Another aircraft is also stationed in the national capital.

The decision to deploy the aircraft will depend on the altitude of the clouds and the moisture available in the atmosphere. Without suitable conditions, the operation cannot produce the desired results.

With no rainfall currently reported or forecast for Delhi, experts have suggested artificial rain as a possible intervention to bring down pollution levels. However, there is no official confirmation from the Delhi government that such an exercise will take place.

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Why The Latest Cloud-Seeding Attempt Could Be Different

Delhi had conducted three cloud-seeding trials in October 2025 in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to tackle severe air pollution. The experiments failed to produce rainfall because atmospheric moisture was insufficient.

Sources familiar with the latest preparations said the aircraft being considered this time has better operational capabilities.

“The aircraft used that time was one that could fly only to an altitude of 10,000 feet and do cloud seeding. The Beechcraft 200 being used now can go up to an altitude of 25,000 feet and the company is a specialised one for this task,” said people in the know.

The higher flying capability and specialised equipment could offer a different approach, although favourable weather conditions remain essential.

What Is Cloud Seeding And How Does It Work?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique in which substances such as silver iodide and dry ice are introduced into suitable clouds to encourage the formation of ice crystals and precipitation.

The process can be carried out using aircraft, rockets or ground-based equipment. It is commonly explored in regions facing water shortages or inadequate snowfall. The technique is also used in certain locations to address hailstorms and fog.

However, cloud seeding cannot create rain without suitable atmospheric conditions. The presence of moisture and appropriate cloud formations is essential for the process to work.

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Delhi's Previous Artificial Rain Experiments

The latest preparations follow earlier attempts by the Delhi government to explore artificial rainfall as a pollution-control measure.

On November 5, reports said two rounds of cloud-seeding trials had been conducted near the Indira Gandhi International Airport over the preceding 15 days.

The project was initially launched through a collaboration between the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur, formalised under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as an emergency intervention during peak pollution periods.

After delays linked to weather conditions and regulatory clearances, two rounds of trials were conducted in late October 2025. However, they failed to generate rainfall, highlighting the challenges involved in using artificial rain to tackle Delhi's pollution crisis.