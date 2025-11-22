Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Public Holiday on Nov 25, Here's Why

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that 25 November 2025 will be observed as a public holiday to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. She made the declaration in a post on X, stating that Guru Sahib’s courage, compassion and message of religious freedom will continue to inspire generations.

Gupta said Delhi is fully prepared to honour the historic legacy of Guru Sahib on this sacred occasion.

Three-day commemorative event at Red Fort

In another post, the Chief Minister said a grand three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’ will be held at the iconic Red Fort, describing it as a symbol of the country’s collective commitment to history, national consciousness and human values. The event will run from 23 to 25 November, inviting people to come together and pay tribute to the revered Sikh Guru.

Calling on citizens to join the spiritual celebration, Gupta noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur taught humanity that standing up for truth is the greatest act of courage. She urged people to attend the programme at Red Fort on all three days.

Site inspection ahead of major event

Earlier, on Thursday (20 November), the Chief Minister visited the Red Fort area to review preparations for the Gurmat Samagam. She inspected arrangements on the ground and directed officials to ensure timely completion of work with the highest quality standards.

Gupta reviewed key facilities, including security, crowd management, traffic regulation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water and emergency services. She instructed authorities to ensure seamless coordination between departments so that devotees and visitors face no inconvenience during the programme.

The Chief Minister added that the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed with deep reverence and enthusiasm across the country. She said the Red Fort stands as a witness to the Guru’s supreme sacrifice, and urged people from Delhi and across India to participate in the historic commemoration.