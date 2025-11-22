Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Public Holiday on Nov 25, Here's Why

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Public Holiday on Nov 25, Here's Why

Delhi will observe a public holiday on November 25, 2025, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that 25 November 2025 will be observed as a public holiday to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. She made the declaration in a post on X, stating that Guru Sahib’s courage, compassion and message of religious freedom will continue to inspire generations.

Gupta said Delhi is fully prepared to honour the historic legacy of Guru Sahib on this sacred occasion.

Three-day commemorative event at Red Fort

In another post, the Chief Minister said a grand three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’ will be held at the iconic Red Fort, describing it as a symbol of the country’s collective commitment to history, national consciousness and human values. The event will run from 23 to 25 November, inviting people to come together and pay tribute to the revered Sikh Guru.

Calling on citizens to join the spiritual celebration, Gupta noted that Guru Tegh Bahadur taught humanity that standing up for truth is the greatest act of courage. She urged people to attend the programme at Red Fort on all three days.

Site inspection ahead of major event

Earlier, on Thursday (20 November), the Chief Minister visited the Red Fort area to review preparations for the Gurmat Samagam. She inspected arrangements on the ground and directed officials to ensure timely completion of work with the highest quality standards.

Gupta reviewed key facilities, including security, crowd management, traffic regulation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water and emergency services. She instructed authorities to ensure seamless coordination between departments so that devotees and visitors face no inconvenience during the programme.

The Chief Minister added that the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed with deep reverence and enthusiasm across the country. She said the Red Fort stands as a witness to the Guru’s supreme sacrifice, and urged people from Delhi and across India to participate in the historic commemoration.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi Holiday News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget