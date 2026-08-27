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English NewsCities21-Year-Old Model Stabbed To Death At Home In Delhi, Gym Trainer Suspected

21-Year-Old Model Stabbed To Death At Home In Delhi, Gym Trainer Suspected

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and examining the woman's phone to gather clues about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as Muskan, was a student and model and was alone at home when she was allegedly attacked. She sustained several stab injuries to her abdomen and other parts of her body.

Police rushed her to a hospital after receiving a PCR call regarding the incident. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Gym Trainer Identified As Suspect

Police have identified Imran, a gym trainer, as the prime suspect in the case. He allegedly fled the area after the incident, following which several police teams were formed to trace him.

According to police, Muskan and Imran had known each other for around one-and-a-half years. Relatives and neighbours told investigators that the gym trainer was frequently seen in the locality and allegedly pursued Muskan, who was suspected to have rejected him.

"A woman, around 21 years of age, was stabbed to death when she was alone at her residence. CCTV footage is being examined and police investigation is under way," a senior police officer said.

CCTV Footage, Phone Being Examined

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and examining the woman's phone to gather clues about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police teams have also searched the gym where the suspect worked and his residence. His relatives and friends have been questioned as part of the investigation.

An officer said the woman's parents appeared to be unaware of her friendship with the gym trainer.

The woman's body has been kept at a mortuary, with a postmortem examination scheduled for Thursday morning.

Police Deployment Increased In Area

The killing led to tension in the locality, prompting police to increase deployment in the area. Police said the woman and the suspect belonged to different faiths. Officials are maintaining a presence in the locality as the investigation continues.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been officially established. Multiple police teams are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Delhi Model DELHI NEWS
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