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English NewsCitiesDelhi: 2 Vikas Kalia Gang Members Arrested After Encounter In Paharganj; Pistols, Stolen Bike Recovered

Delhi: 2 Vikas Kalia Gang Members Arrested After Encounter In Paharganj; Pistols, Stolen Bike Recovered

Delhi Police said four rounds were fired by the accused and three by the Special Staff team during the exchange near Karnael Singh Stadium in Paharganj.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two gang members injured, arrested after Delhi Police encounter.
  • Police laid trap; accused fired, officers retaliated, injuring them.
  • Accused wanted for Sadar Bazaar firing incident.
  • Stolen motorcycle, two pistols recovered from arrested suspects.

Two alleged members of the Vikas Kalia gang were injured and arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police’s Central district Special Staff near Karnael Singh Stadium, close to New Delhi Railway Station, on Tuesday morning.

The two accused, identified as Mukesh alias Chinnu and Akash, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police Laid Trap After Receiving Input

According to Delhi Police, the Special Staff team received information that two wanted men would be arriving in the Paharganj area. The team subsequently laid a trap to catch them.

When the two men were spotted, police tried to apprehend them. However, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team.

In the retaliatory firing, the Special Staff personnel targeted their legs in an attempt to overpower them. Both men were subsequently apprehended and taken to hospital.

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Two Pistols, Stolen Bike Recovered

Police said both accused were involved in several criminal cases and were wanted in a firing case.

Mukesh alias Chinnu suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, while Akash, who is a declared bad character, also sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

The Special Staff team recovered a stolen motorcycle, two pistols and live cartridges from the accused.

A total of seven rounds were fired during the encounter. Four rounds were fired by the accused, while police personnel fired three rounds, according to the information provided by Delhi Police.

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Wanted In Sadar Bazaar Firing Case

Police said the two men were wanted in connection with a firing incident that took place during a Shobha Yatra in the Sadar Bazaar-Nabi Karim area in mid-September.

The two accused are alleged members of the Vikas Kalia gang. Vikas Kalia is a declared bad character of Sadar Bazaar police station in North Delhi.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday?

Two alleged members of the Vikas Kalia gang, Mukesh alias Chinnu and Akash, were injured and arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Staff. They sustained bullet injuries to their legs during an exchange of fire.

Who are the two individuals involved in the incident?

The arrested individuals are Mukesh alias Chinnu and Akash. They are alleged members of the Vikas Kalia gang and were wanted in several criminal cases.

What were the accused wanted for?

They were wanted in several criminal cases and specifically for a firing incident during a Shobha Yatra in mid-September. The incident occurred in the Sadar Bazaar-Nabi Karim area.

What items did the police recover from the suspects?

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, two pistols, and live cartridges from Mukesh alias Chinnu and Akash. These items were found after their apprehension.

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paharganj Delhi Encounter Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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