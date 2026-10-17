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English NewsCities1 Killed, 5 Injured After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Delhi's Anand Parbat

1 Killed, 5 Injured After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Delhi's Anand Parbat

The bus went out of control after hitting the scooter, injuring at least four others in Delhi's Anand Parbat area. The woman driving the bus is being traced. 

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DTC bus hit scooter, killing one, injuring five.
  • The accident occurred in Delhi's Anand Parbat area.
  • Locals pelted bus with stones, damaging its windows.
  • Police are tracing the driver; DTC launched an investigation.

One person was killed and five others were injured on Saturday after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a scooter in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, news agency PTI reported.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place in the DBG Road area after the bus rammed into the scooter. The bus went out of control after hitting the scooter, injuring at least four others.

Two men on the scooter sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, PTI reported.

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Seach On For Woman Driver

Following the accident, stones were pelted at the bus, damaging its windowpanes. The woman driving the bus is being traced. 

“The DTC has initiated a probe into the incident. Full details are being collected,” a senior transport department official said.

Visuals from the spot showed a scooter stuck under the bus.

An eyewitness, speaking to ANI, said, "A woman was driving the bus. 2-3 people got hit and were injured; one died on the spot. One scooty is still stuck under the bus."

"A woman was driving the bus. An incident occurred 1.5 months ago and even then no action was taken," another eyewitness said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Delhi's Anand Parbat area?

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a scooter, resulting in one death and five injuries. The bus lost control after colliding with the scooter.

How many people were affected by the bus accident?

One person was killed and five others were injured in the accident. Two men on the scooter sustained serious injuries, with one declared dead at the hospital.

What happened to the bus after the accident?

Stones were pelted at the bus, causing damage to its windowpanes. The Delhi Transport Corporation has initiated a probe into the incident.

Who was driving the bus involved in the accident?

A woman was driving the DTC bus at the time of the incident. Authorities are currently tracing her.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anand Parbat DELHI DELHI NEWS
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