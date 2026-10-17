1 Killed, 5 Injured After DTC Bus Hits Scooter In Delhi's Anand Parbat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DTC bus hit scooter, killing one, injuring five.

The accident occurred in Delhi's Anand Parbat area.

Locals pelted bus with stones, damaging its windows.

Police are tracing the driver; DTC launched an investigation.

One person was killed and five others were injured on Saturday after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a scooter in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, news agency PTI reported.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place in the DBG Road area after the bus rammed into the scooter. The bus went out of control after hitting the scooter, injuring at least four others.

Two men on the scooter sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where one of them was declared dead, PTI reported.

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Seach On For Woman Driver

Following the accident, stones were pelted at the bus, damaging its windowpanes. The woman driving the bus is being traced.

“The DTC has initiated a probe into the incident. Full details are being collected,” a senior transport department official said.

Visuals from the spot showed a scooter stuck under the bus.

VIDEO | Delhi: One killed, several injured as a DTC bus rams into a scooter and many others in Anand Parbat area. More details are awaited. #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/90lGQLwTmH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026

An eyewitness, speaking to ANI, said, "A woman was driving the bus. 2-3 people got hit and were injured; one died on the spot. One scooty is still stuck under the bus."



"A woman was driving the bus. An incident occurred 1.5 months ago and even then no action was taken," another eyewitness said.

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