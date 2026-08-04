Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dehradun mother arrested for selling her 15-year-old daughter.

She filed fake kidnapping complaint to conceal daughter's sale.

Girl rescued; three others arrested for alleged trafficking.

A woman in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly selling her 15-year-old daughter before filing a fake kidnapping complaint to cover up the crime, police said after unravelling the case during an investigation.

The minor was safely rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, while four people, including the girl's mother, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Kidnapping Complaint Triggered Investigation

The case dates back to July 5, when Neelam Devi, a resident of Nagal Hatanala on Sahastradhara Road, approached Rajpur police station alleging that her minor daughter had been kidnapped.

Police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed a special investigation team to trace the girl.

During the probe, officers analysed mobile phone locations, examined CCTV footage and questioned local residents. The investigation eventually led police to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where the girl was rescued.

Police initially arrested two accused, identified as Manish and Lavi Kumar.

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Probe Reveals Alleged Human Trafficking

During interrogation, Lavi Kumar allegedly told police that he had purchased the minor from her mother for Rs 1.5 lakh through a woman identified as Pinky Malik.

According to police, Lavi later sold the girl to another accused, Manish, for Rs 2 lakh. Investigators alleged that Manish wanted to marry the minor.

The revelation prompted police to arrest Pinky Malik and the victim's mother.

Mother Allegedly Sold Daughter For Rs 1.5 Lakh

During questioning, Neelam Devi allegedly told police that she had met Pinky Malik at a function in Dehradun. According to investigators, Pinky told her she was looking for a young woman and offered money in return.

Police alleged that Neelam agreed to sell her 15-year-old daughter for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Investigators said Pinky handed the girl over to Lavi Kumar in Muzaffarnagar, who later sold her to Manish for Rs 2 lakh.

Police said Neelam received Rs 80,000 initially, with the remaining amount promised later.

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Fake Kidnapping Complaint Filed To Cover Tracks: Police

According to investigators, when the accused did not receive the remaining money within the agreed time, she feared the transaction would be exposed.

Police alleged that she then fabricated a kidnapping story and lodged a complaint at Rajpur police station in an attempt to conceal the alleged sale of her daughter.

All four accused are currently in police custody and are being questioned. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.