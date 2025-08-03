'Deeply Saddened...': Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik Mourns Death Of Puri Teen Who Was Set Ablaze

“Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in Balanga has passed away...” — With these words, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik echoed the collective heartbreak of an entire state.

The 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district, who had been battling for life after being allegedly kidnapped and set on fire by three unidentified men on July 19, succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries and the best efforts of doctors, the teen could not be saved.

Her death has sparked grief, outrage, and mounting pressure on authorities to deliver justice — with Patnaik leading the chorus of condolences.

A Tragic End

The girl had suffered over 70% burns after allegedly being abducted and set ablaze on the banks of the Bhargavi River while returning home from a friend’s place. Her mother’s FIR, filed at Balanga police station, claimed that three men intercepted the minor, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire.

A local villager, Dukhisshyam Senapati, who was the first to reach the spot, said he heard the girl say she had been attacked by three people. He helped extinguish the flames before rushing her for medical help.

She was initially taken to Pipili Community Health Centre, shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar the same day, and later airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi, where she underwent at least two major surgeries.

Naveen Patnaik’s Saddened

Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition, was among the first political leaders to express his condolences on social media. “Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Patnaik wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His statement has struck a chord with many, especially as questions swirl around the pace and direction of the investigation.

Police Investigation Faces Scrutiny

Odisha Police recorded the girl’s statement in the presence of a magistrate a day before her death. However, after two weeks of investigation, the police claimed that no other individuals were involved — a conclusion that has been challenged given eyewitness accounts and the initial FIR.

The police have urged the public not to make sensational claims, stating that the investigation is nearing its final stage. Meanwhile, security has been ramped up in Bhubaneswar, Balanga, and near the Chief Minister’s residence to prevent any potential unrest.

Political Reactions and Demands for Action

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow and acknowledged the tireless efforts of medical teams in trying to save the girl’s life. “Despite all efforts by the government and the medical experts at AIIMS-Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for peace to her soul and strength for her family,” he posted on X.

Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also extended condolences.

BJD MPs, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, rushed to AIIMS-Delhi after the girl’s death. Former minister and BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma demanded ₹2 crore ex gratia for the family and immediate arrests within seven days.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) joined in, with president Bhakta Charan Das warning of a gherao at the DGP’s office if arrests weren’t made soon. “Fifteen days have passed, yet no one has been arrested. This is unacceptable,” he said, declaring August 2 a “Black Saturday.”

Speaking to Odia media from Delhi, the girl’s father acknowledged the support extended by the government but pleaded for peace: “I have lost my daughter. She took her life due to mental agony. I urge everyone not to politicise her death and to pray for her soul.”