Death Toll In Maharashtra Building Collapse Reaches 17, Prez Murmu Mourns Loss Of Lives

Officials confirmed that nine people have been pulled out alive, but operations are still underway with fears that more victims may remain trapped.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The death toll in the Virar building collapse in Maharashtra has risen to 17, officials confirmed on Thursday, as search and rescue efforts entered the second day.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the rear portion of the Ramabai Apartment building suddenly caved in at around 12.05 AM, trapping several residents under the rubble.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, stating, "The collapse of a building in Virar, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of several people, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Rescue efforts have been ongoing for more than 24 hours, with two teams from the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in operations at the site.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his anguish over the deaths and announced relief measures for the affected families.

"We share the sorrow of all these families, and at the same time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased. Rescue operations have been underway with the help of NDRF for the past 48 hours, and they will conclude in the next few hours. So far, 9 people have been rescued safely," the Chief Minister's Office said in an official statement.

In the aftermath of the collapse, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) filed a complaint against the builder, leading to his arrest.

Authorities have also evacuated all nearby chawls as a precautionary measure, shifting residents to safer locations.

The collapse has left numerous families without shelter. At present, the displaced residents are being housed at Chandansar Samaj Mandir, where arrangements have been made for food, drinking water, medical aid, and other essential support.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
