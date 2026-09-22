Days After Jamui Case, Tourist Couple Harassed In Odisha; 2 Detained After Video Surfaces

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha incident follows similar minor assault case in Bihar.

Police in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district have detained two people after a video allegedly showing a young tourist couple being harassed and assaulted on their way to the Kapilash hill shrine surfaced on social media. An FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station and an investigation is underway. The incident comes days after a separate case in Bihar’s Jamui, where a minor boy and girl were assaulted and harassed, prompting police to arrest three people and launch a wider search for others involved.

Two Detained

According to officials, the Odisha incident took place on an isolated stretch of road leading to the Shiva temple atop the Kapilash hills, a popular tourist and pilgrimage destination.

A video circulated widely on social media shows a group of people stopping a couple travelling on a motorcycle. The footage appears to show the man being assaulted, while the woman can be heard shouting for help.

Police said they took cognisance of the video and registered a case at Gondia Police Station. Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar confirmed that two people had been detained following a preliminary investigation.

“An FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. As investigation is underway,” Sonkar told PTI.

The SP said further action would be taken after investigators establish prima facie evidence against the detained individuals. PTI could not independently verify the video or establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Jamui Case

The Odisha incident comes days after a separate case in Bihar’s Jamui district involving the harassment and assault of two minors.

Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the Jamui incident and launched searches to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved..

According to the police, the team has been conducting raids at multiple locations as part of efforts to identify and arrest everyone allegedly involved in the incident.

Police in Odisha are continuing to examine the social media video and gather evidence before deciding on further legal action against those detained.

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