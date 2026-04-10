Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dalit student alleges death threats after criticizing Samajwadi Party.

Threats linked to

Student claims police failed to register FIR for complaint.

Poster campaign against SP previously escalated tensions.

A Dalit student associated with the Youth Against Mafia (YAM) organisation has alleged that he received death threats after criticising the Samajwadi Party (SP), triggering a political row in Uttar Pradesh.

The student, who studies at Lucknow University, accused a Samajwadi Party worker of threatening to kill him, leading to a sharp exchange of allegations and counter-allegations between the two sides.

Threat Call After ‘Lyari Raj’ Remark

According to the student, an unidentified person called him, used abusive language, and issued death threats. He claimed the threat was linked to his opposition to the SP and his comparison of the Akhilesh Yadav-led government to “Lyari Raj”.

The remarks were part of a wider campaign by Youth Against Mafia (YAM) organisation, which had recently put up posters against the SP across multiple districts, including Lucknow.

FIR Not Registered, Alleges Student

Following the incident, the student and members of YAM approached Hasanganj police station to file a complaint. However, they alleged that no FIR was registered and that the police response was negligent.

The student also accused an SP worker, identified as SK Singh, of using casteist slurs during the episode.

Student Hits Back, Appeals To CM

Amid the controversy, the student publicly criticised the Samajwadi Party, saying the meaning of “D” in SP’s PDA slogan now stood for “threat”.

He asserted that he would not be intimidated, stating he would “not be afraid” and would remain firm in his stand.

The Youth Against Mafia organisation has demanded strict action against those responsible and raised concerns about the student’s safety.

The group has also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognisance of the matter, expressing confidence that appropriate action will be taken.

Poster Campaign Sparked Tensions

The controversy follows a poster campaign launched by YAM earlier this week, targeting the Samajwadi Party. The posters compared the SP’s governance to “Lyari Raj” from the film Dhurandar and described Yogi Adityanath as a “Dhurandar CM”.

The posters were later torn down by SP workers, escalating tensions that have now intensified following the alleged threat.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of students involved in political activities, as authorities face mounting pressure to act on the complaint.