Congress Alleges BJP Conspiracy After Dalit Rally Cancelled At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Congress leader Udit Raj alleged on Saturday that a rally of the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) at the Ramlila Maidan here was cancelled due to a conspiracy of the ruling BJP, after one of its leaders wrote to the Delhi Police.

Raj, who is the chairman of the DOMA, alleged that though the rally was scheduled to be held on Sunday to protect the Constitution and votes, it was cancelled due to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the former MP said they would take a pledge to protect the Constitution in front of a statue of B R Ambedkar.

"It is very rare that a big party -- the BJP -- wrote a letter to police to cancel the rally of a social organisation," Raj told reporters here.

"This conspiracy was discovered today -- the permission for the rally was revoked based on a complaint from Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, the coordinator of the BJP's Kashi region legal cell. His complaint alleged that the rally would divide the society, send an inflammatory message and that claiming that the Constitution is in danger is itself unconstitutional.

"The complaint alleged that the rally would cause public disorder. There is no election in the ward where the Ramlila Maidan is located, yet the Model Code of Conduct was cited," the Congress leader said.

"We cannot abandon the campaign to protect the Constitution, so it has been decided that we will take a pledge to protect the Constitution at the Ambedkar statue at the Ambedkar Bhawan on Rani Jhansi Road, but we will definitely hold a larger rally in the future. Not allowing the rally at the Ramlila Maidan shows that the Bahujan Samaj cannot even fight for its rights," Raj added.

