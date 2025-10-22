In a shocking case that has triggered widespread outrage in Kakori town near Lucknow, a 65-year-old Dalit man was allegedly humiliated and assaulted inside a temple after accidentally urinating within the premises due to a medical condition.

Elderly Man Targeted Over Medical Mishap

The victim, identified as Rampal, a resident of Hata Hazrat Sahab, reportedly suffers from a chronic respiratory illness. On Monday, while resting inside the Sheetla Mata Temple, his condition reportedly worsened, causing him to lose control and urinate near the temple area.

According to eyewitnesses and the complaint filed, a local man identified as Swamikant alias Pammu noticed the incident and reacted violently. What followed, witnesses say, was a deeply disturbing act that left the elderly man humiliated in front of onlookers.

Forced To ‘Cleanse’ Himself And The Temple

Rampal alleged that the accused began verbally abusing him, accusing him of "defiling the temple." The situation escalated when Swamikant allegedly forced the elderly man to lick his own urine, claiming it was necessary to "purify the temple."

Witnesses further stated that Rampal was made to wipe the floor while the accused poured water over the spot in an act he described as "purification." The elderly man was then reportedly subjected to physical assault and caste-based abuse, leaving him shaken and humiliated.

Complaint Leads To Arrest

Traumatised by the ordeal, Rampal approached the Kakori Police Station and submitted a written complaint seeking justice. Acting on his report, police promptly detained the accused for questioning.

Confirming the arrest, ACP Kakori Shakeel Ahmed stated, "Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway."

The incident has sparked anger across local communities and social media, with many condemning the inhumane treatment of the elderly man.